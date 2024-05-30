Ducks Digest

Oregon Football Non-Conference Kickoff Times Announced; Oregon State Televised on FOX

The Oregon Ducks move to the Big Ten Conference this fall but begin with a trio of non-conference games. The Big Ten and its network partners announced kickoff times and TV destinations Thursday.

Kaleb Henry

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson picks up yards for the Ducks as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson picks up yards for the Ducks as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA
Oregon football fans now know the kickoff times for the first three games of the 2024 season.

The Big Ten Conference and its network partners announced kickoff times and TV destinations for numerous games Thursday, including a trio of non-conference games for the Ducks. Highlighting the announcement is Oregon's game at Oregon State on Sept. 14.

The Ducks and Beavers will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. PDT. That game will be televised on FOX.

Oregon will open the season hosting Idaho on Aug. 31. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PST on the Big Ten Network.

The remaining non-conference game will be on Peacock. This is a streaming-only game, something the Big Ten began last year as part of their massive new media deal. Kickoff against Boise State on Sept. 7 is set for 7 p.m. PST.

The Big Ten also announced that Oregon's homecoming game against Illinois on Oct. 26 will either be at 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., or 4:30 p.m. PDT with the network still to be determined.

The only other games known at this time are the pair of Friday games the Ducks will play in against Michigan State (Oct. 4) and at Purdue (Oct. 18).

Kaleb Henry

