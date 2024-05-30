Oregon Football Non-Conference Kickoff Times Announced; Oregon State Televised on FOX
Oregon football fans now know the kickoff times for the first three games of the 2024 season.
The Big Ten Conference and its network partners announced kickoff times and TV destinations for numerous games Thursday, including a trio of non-conference games for the Ducks. Highlighting the announcement is Oregon's game at Oregon State on Sept. 14.
The Ducks and Beavers will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. PDT. That game will be televised on FOX.
Oregon will open the season hosting Idaho on Aug. 31. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PST on the Big Ten Network.
The remaining non-conference game will be on Peacock. This is a streaming-only game, something the Big Ten began last year as part of their massive new media deal. Kickoff against Boise State on Sept. 7 is set for 7 p.m. PST.
The Big Ten also announced that Oregon's homecoming game against Illinois on Oct. 26 will either be at 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., or 4:30 p.m. PDT with the network still to be determined.
The only other games known at this time are the pair of Friday games the Ducks will play in against Michigan State (Oct. 4) and at Purdue (Oct. 18).