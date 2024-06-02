Oregon Football Wide Receiver Troy Franklin Signs Rookie Contract with Denver Broncos
Troy Franklin officially began his NFL journey in April when he was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 draft by the Denver Broncos.
Now, the former Oregon Ducks receiver has his first-ever professional contract.
Denver announced Saturday that Franklin has officially signed his four-year rookie deal, making him the last player in the Broncos' 2024 draft class—which includes former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix—to sign their contract.
Franklin had been routinely projected as a first- or second-rounder in many mock drafts leading up to the draft, which certainly made it a surprise to many when he fell to Denver in the fourth round at pick No. 102.
Franklin was the No. 1 receiver for Nix, a Heisman finalist, in a potent Ducks passing offense. After posting a combined 1,100 receiving yards during his first two collegiate seasons, Franklin exploded during his third year in 2023, finishing with 81 catches for a team-high 1,383 receiving yards and 14
touchdowns. He had eight 100-yard receiving games across 13 contests.
Nix will be competing with Zach Wilson for the starting job this offseason, meaning it might not be long before we get to see Franklin connect with his former Ducks teammate in live-game action next season. Regardless of how the position battle plays out, expect the QB-WR duo to get in some key reps together during preseason play. Denver's first preseason game is Aug. 11 at the Indianapolis Colts.
The Broncos will kickoff their regular season on Sunday, Sept. 8 in Seattle against the Seahawks. Oregon fans looking to catch Nix and Franklin won't have to travel far to watch the rookies make their Week 1 debut.