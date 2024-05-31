Oregon Football's Bo Nix Named Duck Male Athlete of the Year
EUGENE - Another honor for Oregon football's Bo Nix.
At the "O Show" awards night, Nix was named male athlete of the year. The annual event from the athletic department celebrates Oregon student-athletes.
Nix left Eugene as the all-time leader in complete percentage (74.9). He also broke the single-season school record for completions (364), passing yards (4,508), and passing touchdowns (45) in 2023.
Last season, Nix set the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage (77.45).
Nix earned a spot at the 2023 Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York, finishing third in the voting. He was then taken at No. 12 overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Another Oregon football player, Jackson Powers-Johnson, received the Emerald Award as top senior male student-athlete. Powers-Johnson was a unanimous All-American in 2023 and won the Rimington Trophy, which goes to the nation's top center.
Powers-Johnson was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
From the men's basketball team, N'Faly Dante received the Yamanaka Pride Award, which honors comprehensive individual development and also leadership within a team.
Other winners from the "O Show"...
- Jaida Ross, Women's Track & Field - Female Athlete of the Year
- Colleen Uzoekwe, Women's Track & Field - Jackson Award (top female student-athlete)
- Women's Cross Country - Team of the Year
- Maddy Elmore, Women's Cross Country - Comeback Player of the Year
- Kiara Romero, Women's Golf - Freshman of the Year
- Mimi Colyer, Volleyball - Higdon Award (top sophomore student-athlete)
- Morgan Sweeney, Acrobatics & Tumbling - O Heroes Award
- Cameron Stein, Men's Track & Field - Jaqua Award (academic achievement)
- Julia Richards, Soccer - Jaqua Award (academic achievement)