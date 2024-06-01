Oregon Women's Basketball's Sabrina Ionescu Shares Special Moment with Young Fan
Sabrina Ionescu continues to be a fan favorite.
The former Oregon Duck has carved out a solid career in the WBNA. A member of the New York Liberty since being taken with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft, Ionescu has made the past two All-Star games.
Ahead of New York's game against the Washington Mystics at the Barclays Center, Ionescu shared a special moment with a young fan. Captured by a New York City reporter, the little girl and Ionescu were exchanging thumbs up gestures until the two-time All-WNBA player invited the girl onto the floor for a high five that turned into a hug.
The little girl then bounced back to the seats with a smile and memory to last a lifetime.
Ioenescu went on to score a game-high 24 points in a 90-79 win.
While in Eugene, Ionescu became the first player, male or female, in NCAA history with 2,000 career points, 1,000 career rebounds, and 1,000 career assists. This season, she is averaging 17.4 points a game and has the Liberty out to a solid start with a 6-2 record.