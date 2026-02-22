Oregon Ducks Baseball Looking to Sweep Youngstown State

The Oregon Ducks have the chance to sweep the Youngstown State Penguins on Sunday. This comes after three games, which went in favor of the Ducks.

The Ducks and the Penguins will battle one more time before both teams progress to different opponents. Here is how to watch the contest between the teams, as the Ducks look to sweep.

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski, right, congratulates this team after their season-opening win over George Mason at PK Park in Eugene Feb. 13, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to Watch: Oregon vs. Youngstown State Series Finale

• Game Day: Sunday, Feb. 22

• Game Time: 3:05 p.m. PT

• Where: PK Park (Eugene, Oregon)

• Current Series Record: Oregon (3-0 Ducks Won The Series/Looking To Sweep)

• Watch: BigTenPlus.com.

• Listen: TheVarsityNetwork

• Oregon's Record: 7-0

The Ducks have dominated every game that they have played, including their very first game against the Penguins. That was a game that finished in favor of the Ducks by a score of 18-1. This was a dominant game, showing the aggressive bags and a great defensive effort.

The Ducks would then go into their next game being led by Will Sanford on the mound. Sanford gave up each of the four hits in the contest, but the Ducks still finished the contest with a 3-0 shutout victory. Despite giving up four hits, Sanford finished with six strikeouts in six innings.

33 percent of Sanford's outs came via the strikeout, keeping Youngstown State off the bases. Sanford's outing was backed up by some great relief, which gave up less than a hit.

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski before the game against Cal Poly at PK Park. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks had great batting in that one, but their game on Saturday showcased even better batting, as the game on Saturday showcased the patience along with the bat power/skills. The Ducks finished the contest with a total of nine hits, eight walks, and seven total runs, showing the consistency even with the base running.

Among those nine hits were two home runs, as first baseman Gabe Miranda crushed his first home run of the season, and catcher Burke-Lee Mabeus. These two home runs were the biggest hits of the day for the Ducks.

Oregon baseball Mark Wasikowski walks back to the dugout during the game against UCLA at PK Park in Eugene April 19, 2025 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The final game is set for 3:05 PM local time and will be another chance for improvement for the Ducks. The Ducks have been on a tear recently, and they continue to show they are only getting better with their bats, and then their pitching is one of the best in the nation. This goes across the board and will be put to the test on Sunday, as the Ducks look to put the nail in the coffin for this series.

Following this series, the Ducks will skip the mid-week and play again on Friday when they take on a very solid Arizona Wildcats club. This will be a neutral-site game in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following the contest against Arizona, Oregon will have games against UC Irvine and Vanderbilt.

