Oregon Ducks Baseball Moves in Updated Rankings Amid Undefeated Start

The Oregon Ducks baseball team is 8-0 following a four-game series sweep of the Youngstown State Penguins in Eugene. Not only did the series sweep over Youngstown State feature a career milestone for Oregon baseball, Mark Wasikowski reaching 300 wins, but it also provided a huge boost for the Ducks in the Perfect Game USA top 25 rankings.

The Ducks are ranked No. 9 in the Feb. 23 edition of the Perfect Game USA top 25 rankings. Only one other Big Ten team ranks ahead of the Ducks: the UCLA Bruins, who are No. 3.

Oregon infielder/outfielder Jax Gimenez scores off an errant pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the Youngstown State Penguins on Feb. 20, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One other Big Ten team ranks in the top 25, as the USC Trojans rank No. 25. The Ducks, arch-rival, the Oregon State Beavers, check in at No. 16 in the rankings. In their four-game series sweep over Youngstown State, the Ducks outscored the Penguins 43 to 7, which included a dominating 18-1 win in the first matchup.

Oregon Ducks' Strong Statrt to Season

Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney hits a single as the Oregon Ducks host the Youngstown State Penguins on Feb. 20, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to sweeping the Penguins, the Ducks opened the season by sweeping the George Mason Patriots in a series from Feb. 13 to 15. After starting the season 8-0, the Ducks will travel to Nevada to compete in the 2026 Live Like Lou Las Vegas College Baseball Classic. The Ducks will open up the classic on Friday against the Arizona Wildcats and are also set to face UC Irvine on Saturday and Vanderbilt on Sunday.

After a disappointing finish to the 2025 season that came to an end in the Eugene Regional, the Ducks are looking to reach higher this year. Last season, Oregon finished with a 42-16 overall record and won the Big Ten regular season championship.

During the 2025 season, which featured a Big Ten regular-season title, the Ducks centerfielder, Mason Neville, led all of Division I in home runs with 24 on the season. Neville would go on to get drafted by the Cincinnati Reds with the No. 114 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2025 MLB Draft.

Top Performers For Ducks This Season

Oregon infielder/outfielder Drew Smith hits a triple as the Oregon Ducks host the Youngstown State Penguins on Feb. 19, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Neville’s absence, several players have stepped up for the Ducks through the first eight games of the season as they look to defend their Big Ten regular-season title and advance further in the NCAA Tournament.

Senior infielder Drew Smith is one of those players who has stepped up for the Ducks so far this season. In 23 at-bats through eight games this season, Smith has collected 18 RBIs, 11 hits, seven runs, and three home runs for the Ducks, while recording a batting average of .478.

Freshman outfielder Angel Laya has gotten off to an impressive start to his Ducks career, recording 12 hits, 9 runs, eight RBIs, and two home runs with a batting average of .444.

