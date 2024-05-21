Oregon Baseball: Two Local Ducks Earn All-Conference Honors
EUGENE - On Tuesday, two local Ducks, Maddox Molony, a true freshman from Springfield, and hometown hero Bryce Boettcher, were honored with Pac-12 All-Conference recognition. Molony was the only Oregon player named to the all-conference first team while Boettcher and juniorJacob Walsh were both selected to the all-defensive team.
They stood alongside a handful of other Oregon baseball players, showcasing the team's collective strength and dedication.
Green and yellow are in Molony's blood. His grandfather, Ronald, played baseball at Oregon. Now, Molony is following in his footsteps while dominating in the Pac-12 as a true freshman. Molony attended Thurston High School from 2019-2023, just eight miles from PK Park. While in high school, Prep Baseball Report ranked Molony as the third-best player and the No. 2 shortstop in Oregon. He was rated nationally as the 282nd shortstop in the country.
Molony's achievements extend beyond rankings. A four-year letter winner and three-year captain at Thurston High School in Springfield, Molony earned back-to-back Oregon 5A State Player of the Year honors (2022,2023). His leadership helped lead the Thirston Colts to a state championship his senior year.
Off the field, Molony was an honor roll student all four years, earned 2021 Chemistry Student of the Year and was class valedictorian.
This season as a Duck, Molony set a program record for most home runs by a freshman (10) while leading the team with a .368 batting average.
"Every at bat I learn from and learn from the next. By the third at-bat, it's like, I know what I have to do."- Maddox Molony
In his 32 starts, Molony has had 12 multiple-hit and nine multiple-RBI games.
Hometown hero Bryce Boettcher earned all-conference recognition as a member of the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team and an all-league honorable mention. The South Eugene high school Alumni leads Oregon in stolen bases (12), runs scored (42), and outfield assists (6). He is also batting .290 with 11 home runs, 33 RBI, and seven doubles.
Jacob Walsh, a junior out of Las Vegas, is also on the Pac-12 All-Defensive team and an Honorable mention recipient. He is the program's career home run leader with 39. He is also Oregon's leader in both home runs (17) and RBI (55). His 55 RBIs rank seventh all-time at Oregon. He needs just 16 more to set a new program record.
Six other Ducks Join Walsh and Boettcher as All-Pac 12 Honorable Mentions:
- Grayson Grinsell
- RJ Gordon
- Mason Neville
- Bradley Mullan
- Logan Mercado
- Chase Meggers
The Ducks are gearing up for the highly anticipated Pac-12 Tournament. Oregon starts tournament play on Wednesday, May 22nd, against Utah. The game will be broadcast on The Pac-12 Network, with a 2:30 p.m. P.T. first pitch.