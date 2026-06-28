Oregon High School Signees Who Could Be Selected in MLB Draft

The Oregon Ducks finished this season in the super regionals after running into the roadblock of the Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas. While the Ducks didn't finish the way that they had hoped, they showed plenty of positive signs, including some that can translate to the 2027 season. The Ducks won't be losing a large majority of their roster when it comes to the MLB Draft, but even the players who are able to be drafted have the option to return to school unless they are entirely out of eligibility.

The Ducks won't only be losing some of the talent from the 2026 season, including infielder Ryan Cooney and pitcher Cal Scolari, but they may also lose some of the signed high school prospects that they have. Every high school player is eligible to be drafted, but not every high school player will hear their name selected.

High school players also often go to college unless they are an early-round draft pick, which keeps the Ducks hopeful for the majority of the class.

Oregon Could Lose Multiple High School Signees to Professional Teams

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of now, the Ducks have 14 signed prospects, who could find their way to campus in Eugene if the draft doesn't go as ideal for their liking, or if they are ultimately not drafted this year. This would land them in college at a minimum until they are 21 years old, or when they complete their third season of college. This is why the Ducks baseball recruiting class could be a huge make-or-break at the draft this season, as the Ducks could add young prospects with a bright future ahead of the 2027 season.

The name that catches the attention the most is outfielder prospect Andruw Giles from the state of Nevada. He was invited to the MLB Draft Combine in 2026. He is also ranked as an 8.5 prospect on Perfect Game, which would mean that he grades as a prospect who is in the middle of "potential top 10 round pick and/or highest level college prospect" as well as "potential draft pick and/or excellent college prospect".

Who Could Join Andruw Giles From Oregon's Class

Oregon baseball Mark Wasikowski walks back to the dugout during the game against UCLA at PK Park in Eugene April 19, 2025 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Giles isn't the only other prospect who could be selected in the draft, as some popular names who have been considered for the draft include Oregon Ducks outfielder and first baseman prospect Isaiah Hearn and right-handed pitcher Sammy Kane, who have both graded as a Perfect Game 10/10. What this means is that the prospect is graded as a "potential very high draft pick and/or elite level college prospect".

Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski reacts to the call by officials during he eighth inning against Utah Valley. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The draft will begin on July 11 and will carry over through July 12. This will give the Ducks a good idea of who will make it to campus, although rosters and contracts will begin to be finalized in the days and weeks following the conclusion of the event.

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