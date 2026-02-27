Previewing Oregon Ducks' Las Vegas College Baseball Classic Matchups

The Oregon baseball team is off to a hot start to the season. Following series sweeps over the George Mason Patriots and the Youngstown State Penguins, the Oregon Ducks are 8-0 and look primed to make another run to defend their Big Ten regular-season title.

The Ducks finished the 2025 season with a 42-16 overall record before falling in the Eugene Regional, including losses to the Utah Valley Wolverines and the Cal Poly Mustangs. This season, the Ducks aim to reach higher and make a run to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Oregon infielder/outfielder Jax Gimenez scores off an errant pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the Youngstown State Penguins on Feb. 20, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon is set to face its first tests of the season as it’ll compete in the 2026 Live Like Lou Las Vegas College Baseball Classic, which includes matchups against the Arizona Wildcats, UC Irvine Anteaters, and the Vanderbilt Commodores. Here’s a preview of Oregon's three matchups in the Las Vegas College Baseball Classic.

Arizona (Friday)

The Ducks are set to open the Las Vegas College Baseball Classic against the Arizona Wildcats on Friday night. A former Pac-12 rival of Oregon, the Wildcats have struggled to start the season, currently posting a 1-7 overall record heading into the classic.

The Wildcats' one win this season came in the third game of their recent series against the UConn Huskies, where they won 5-4. Despite the disappointing start to the season, the Wildcats have been led by freshman first baseman Tony Lira, who has recorded 13 hits, five runs, three RBI’s, and one home run.

Lira looks to get the Wildcats back on track with an upset win over the Ducks to open the Las Vegas College Baseball Classic.

UC Irvine (Saturday)

UC Irvine's Chase Call swings at a pitch during a non-conference Division I baseball game, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at Dan Law Field. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The UC Irvine Anteaters post a 6-3 overall record heading into the Las Vegas College Baseball Classic. The Ducks and Anteaters will face off on Saturday at noon PT. Facing off against the Anteaters will be a tough test for the Ducks.

Through nine games this season, the Anteaters have been led by redshirt junior first baseman Alonso Reyes. Heading into Las Vegas, Reyes has collected 12 hits, nine RBI’s, and five runs for the Anteaters. His impact will be felt when the Ducks face the Anteaters on Saturday.

Vanderbilt (Sunday)

Vanderbilt’s Riley Nelson celebrates after hitting a 2-run homer giving Vanderbilt the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning of the Nashville Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament game against Wright State at Hawkins Field Friday, May 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 4-3. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon will close out the Las Vegas College Baseball Classic against one of the best programs in the country, the Vanderbilt Commodores, who post a 7-2 overall record on the season. After opening the season with losses to the TCU Horned Frogs and the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Commodores have won six games in a row heading into Las Vegas.

Sunday’s matchup between Oregon and Vanderbilt has the opportunity to be the most exciting matchup of the classic, as two of college baseball’s top teams will face off. Commodores junior Braden Holcomb is a top player that the Ducks will need to watch out for when they face Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Holcomb is one of the top leaders for Vanderbilt, as through nine games this season, he's collected 21 RBI’s, 16 hits, 13 runs, and six home runs.