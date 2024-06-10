WATCH: Oregon Baseball's Mark Wasikowski, Players Talk Sunday Loss to Texas A&M
The 2024 Oregon baseball season has come to an end.
"Very proud of the efforts that these guys made."- Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski
The Ducks fell 15-9 to Texas A&M in Game 2 of the College Station Super Regional on Sunday. It was the second loss for UO at the hands of the Aggies on the weekend, sending Texas A&M to the College World Series in Omaha and Oregon back to Eugene.
"We gave it our best shot," Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski said at the postgame press conference. "We gave it our best shot; we came up short and we're not disappointed about it whatsoever."
Wasikowski and several players met with the media following the loss.
"Congratulations to Texas A&M," Wasikowski said. "They were tough to beat in their home environment. They've created a program here that is a tremendous program.
"It's obviously a very, very good environment to play college baseball in and a very difficult environment to play college baseball in for a visiting team and obviously they pride themselves in that."
Oregon has made the postseason in each of the past four seasons, including back-to-back appearances in super regionals.
"It's exciting to be a part of the growth of this program," Wasikowski said. "It's kinda hard to look off into the future but we're excited about our future."
The full Ducks presser is above. You can watch the Texas A&M postgame media availability with Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle and players below.
