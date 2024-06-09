Oregon Football's Jordan James Listed as 2024 Breakout Candidate
Oregon football's Jordan James was recently named one of 10 college players looking to have a breakout season in 2024. The Pro Football Focus list of players is mostly dominated by athletes from the Big Ten and the SEC.
Here are the breakout candidates.
1. Kyren Lacy, LSU Tigers Wide Receiver
Lacy played behind two strong teammates last year in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., both now chasing NFL dreams. He is likely to enter fall camp as the top wide receiver on the roster.
2. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback
Iamaleava provided a glimpse of his talents in the Vols' bowl game against Iowa, in which he recorded three touchdowns against one of the nation’s best defenses.
3. Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma Sooners Quarterback
With former QB Dillon Gabriel now an Oregon Duck via the transfer portal, Arnold moves into the starting lineup. He is a dual-threat athlete with outstanding arm talent in a program with a history of elite signal callers.
4. Conner Weigman, Texas A&M Aggies Quarterback
Weigman was poised to have a breakout season in 2023, but unfortunately suffered an injury against Auburn that ended his year. Weigman has the necessary traits to be an all-star quarterback. Look for him to return to pre-injury form this fall.
5. Ja'Den McBurrows, Michigan Wolverines Cornerback
McBurrows played a total of 182 snaps in 2023, during which he was credited with seven solo tackles while allowing a total of five catches for 40 yards. Despite just one interception last season, he leads a defense that should be long on talent in 2024.
6. Brock Vandagriff, Kentucky Wildcats Quarterback
Vandagriff played two seasons with national champion Georgia. After losing his starting role to Carson Beck, he transferred to Kentucky. Vandagriff didn’t see much playing time in 2023 but looks to take the starting job for a program on the rise.
7. Oscar Delp Georgia Bulldogs Tight End
Delp follows in the footsteps of Brock Bowers, former Georgia star and a first-round draft pick by the Las Vegas Raiders. Delp stepped up in 2023 when Bowers went down with an injury and demonstrated the ability to take a lead role in the offense. Look for Delp to get even more action in 2024.
8. Miller Moss, USC Trojans Quarterback
Moss gets his opportunity to lead the Trojans following the departure of Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Moss displayed his ability to shine during USC’s bowl game against Louisville. It is now up to this redshirt junior to make the most of this situation in the electric Lincoln Riley offense.
9. Sonny Styles, Ohio State Buckeyes Safety
Despite being a star on an Ohio State defense that was one of the best in the country, Styles has room to show even more. Look for this 6-4, 230-pound safety to lead arguably the best defense in the nation.
10. Jordan James, Oregon Ducks Running Back
In 2023, James shared carries with Bucky Irving, a fourth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Statistics, however, make the case that James was the better ball carrier. He played in all 14 games as a sophomore, rushing for 759 yards on just 107 carries.
James also led the Pac-12 and ranked 10th nationally with an impressive 7.09 yards per carry. His 11 rushing touchdowns tied for most on the team and was third-most in the Pac-12.
Despite the departure of Irving, the Ducks still have a strong running back room. However, James is likely to be the featured back in Oregon’s offense and will get plenty of opportunities to prove last season was just a warm-up for this rising star.