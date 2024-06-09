Oregon Women’s Basketball’s Sabrina Ionescu Rewriting the WNBA Record Books
EUGENE- Oregon women's basketball alumnus Sabrina Ionescu has officially made WNBA history as the fastest player to reach 300 three-pointers in a career.
Ionescu and the New York Liberty claimed victory over the Connecticut Sun Saturday in their second appearance at the WNBA Commissioner's Cup, an in-season tournament within the WNBA, 82-75.
The All-Star scored 24 points, adding three rebounds and five assists during the competition. Ionescu's second three-pointer of the game gave her the milestone.
Since being drafted on April 17, 2020, by the New York Liberty with the first overall pick, Ionescu has played 117 WNBA games. The former Duck has averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game throughout her WNBA career. She shoots 41.5% from the field, 32.9% from three, and 88.2% from the free throw line.
Ionescu's impressive performances have earned her various achievements, including becoming a two-time WNBA All-Star, two-time All-WNBA Second Team, WNBA Three-Point Shootout Champion, WNBA Skills Challenge Champion, and more.
Ionescu will add a new achievement to her belt this summer. The WNBA star helped Team USA win the FIBA World Cup in 2022 and is now preparing to represent her nation in France for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
"It's been something that I've wanted to do ever since I was a little girl," Ionescu said. "I understand that I would be able to have the opportunity to go out and compete with the best in the world, go out there, and fight for another gold medal."
Ionescu has cemented her place in league history. With the Olympics on the horizon, the Oregon alum is poised to continue her dominance on the international stage.