How Five-Star Oregon Commit Tajh Ariza's Decision Affects Top Recruit Tyran Stokes
2026 five-star recruit Tajh Ariza, the son of 2009 NBA Champion Trevor Ariza, has committed to the Oregon Ducks. The 6-9 wing with considerable two-way upside chose coach Dana Altman and the Ducks over coach Eric Musselman and the USC Trojans.
Surprisingly enough, his father's alma mater, the UCLA Bruins, wasn't in his final two choices. Trevor was named to the 2004 Pac-10 Conference All-Freshman Team with UCLA. The NBA journeyman ended up playing 18 seasons in the league and became a fan favorite with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2007-09 and 2021-22.
As for Tajh, he's one of the premier high school players in the country. According to Rivals, Ariza ranks as the No. 14-best recruit in all the land and No. 5 coming out of the state of California with powerhouse Saint John Bosco in Bellflower. This is Altman's most important acquisition since taking over the reins of the program way back in 2010, even more than 7-3 center Bol Bol when he signed in 2018.
When Ariza was on his official visit to Oregon back in early September, an invigorating moment occurred on the Kilkenny Court. 247 Sports' Eric Bossi reported that he was just casually shooting around inside Matthew Knight Arena with Altman nearby watching.
"What really did it for me was after I was done taking my visit pictures, I had the court to myself. I was shooting, and coach Altman saw me shooting threes, and he got up and came over to me, and he started coaching me up already. I shot it, and he kind of pushed me forward, and after that I made, no exaggeration, like 20 threes in a row, and I was like, 'man.'"- 2026 Oregon commit Tajh Ariza
Ariza averaged 10.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game at the NBAPA Top 100 Camp over the summer, consisting of some of the most popular names in the 2025, 2026, and 2027 recruiting classes.
No. 1 prospect Tyran Stokes and the Oregon Ducks
With Ariza deciding to make Eugene his home for at least the 2025-26 season, that move takes up a large chunk of significant minutes as the focal point of Altman's offense. The No. 1 overall recruit in the country, five-star forward Tyran Stokes from Notre-Dame-Sherman Oaks in California, is nearing a college decision of his own, and Ariza plays a massive part in it.
Ariza going with Oregon doesn't bode well for 6-7 Stokes' commitment to also come to the Pacific Northwest, with both playing a similar position. There's only one ball and so many minutes per game to go around. Both talents need to have it in their hands, or at least touch it, for the majority of the offensive possessions.
Stokes is considering the Ducks, along with the Kentucky Wildcats, USC Trojans, Kansas Jayhawks, and Louisville Cardinals.
The coveted prize in the 2026 class averaged 22.2 points on 51.4 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc with the well-known Oakland Soldiers on the Nike EYBL Circuit during the summer. He led the entire circuit with 10.4 rebounds per game.
In other recent news regarding Stokes, he signed with a multi-year Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) shoe deal with Nike. That could put Kansas and Louisville out of the race for the most elite player in the nation, as both the Jayhawks and Cardinals are Adidas schools.
Oregon's 2026 recruiting class
Ariza will be joining three-star forward/center Kendre Harrison in Altman's 2026 recruiting class. Harrison also plans on playing tight end for coach Dan Lanning's football program as a five-star recruit.
Per Rivals, Oregon jumped all the way up to the No. 5-ranked 2026 class, which is better than every other Big Ten Conference program at the moment. The Ducks only trail the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide, No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks, No. 2 Missouri Tigers, and No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks.