Dana Altman Updates Jackson Shelstad's Injury Status Moving Forward

In what has been a frustrating season for Oregon basketball, the Ducks received more brutal injury news following their 81-71 home loss to the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad, who suffered another hand injury in the Ducks' 80-57 win over the Omaha Mavericks and has missed the last five games, is likely out for the rest of the season, Ducks coach Dana Altman announced.

Altman also noted that the injury that Shelstad suffered could likely require surgery to the tendon and ligament damage in his hand. If Shelstad were to undergo surgery to repair the damage, the timeline to return to the court would be six to eight weeks. This could mean a possible return for Shelstad at the end of Big Ten play and the beginning of the conference tournament on Mar. 12.

Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad, center, celebrates a play with his team during the first half against Portland at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Dec. 17, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The news is a major blow to Oregon, as before his injury, Shelstad was one of the Ducks' top leading scorers, averaging 15.6 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game. Shelstad’s injury isn't the only struggle that the Ducks have been going through recently on their roster.

Other Major Injuries To Oregon This Season

Oregon's Nate Bittle leaves the court after the loss to Ohio State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Jan. 8, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon center Nate Bittle suffered a lower-body injury in their 90-55 road loss to the No. 8 Nebraska Cornhuskers on Jan. 13, and is out for at least a month, according to Altman. This season, Bittle leads the Ducks in scoring, averaging 16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

MORE: Quarterback Dylan Raiola Could Use Oregon to Reverse a Troubling Trend

MORE: Oregon Transfer Quarterback Austin Novosad Finds Surprising New Home

MORE: Ranking Oregon's Top Transfer Portal Additions

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

With no signs that things are getting better for the Ducks, several players will need to step up if Oregon hopes to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2022-23 season. The Ducks' chances of making the tournament are very slim, as they currently post an 8-10 overall record and are 1-6 in Big Ten play.

How Does Oregon Move Forward From Recent Injuries?

Jan 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks starting guard Jackson Shelstad (3) on the bench with an injury before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

In the absence of Shelstad, Oregon guard Wei Lin has seen extended minutes and has scored in double figures in the last four games for the Ducks. Ohio State transfer forward Sean Stewart also looks to step up for Oregon, as he currently averages 7.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.

In Oregon’s loss to Michigan, Stewart led the Ducks in scoring, finishing with 22 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, and one steal on 10-of-14 shooting from the field.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Ducks as on Tuesday, they’ll face another one of the Big Ten’s top teams, the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans, before a road matchup against their arch-rival, the Washington Huskies, on Jan. 25.

The tip-off between Oregon and Michigan State is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT at Matthew Knight Arena with the game broadcast on FS1. The Ducks hope to bring that same toughness against Michigan State, which they had against Michigan before the Wolverines pulled ahead late in the second half.

Recommended Articles