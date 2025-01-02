Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson's Classy Move With Ohio State Quarterback Will Howard After Defeat
PASADENA - Oregon Ducks senior receiver Tez Johnson left the field for the final time as a Duck after Oregon lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes, 41-21, in the College Football Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl.
A lifetime Oregon fan, Johnson is now a fan-favorite. The transfer from Troy took his time as he exited the Rose Bowl and greeted the Ducks fans who made the trip to Pasadena. Johnson gave away some of his gear to fans, as seen in the video below.
Johnson also waited for Ohio State quarterback Will Howard to be finished with his ESPN interview after the game, so that he could congratulate him on the win.
"I respect you," Johnson said to Howard. "Everything you have, bro, you deserve it. Go win it all for your team. I respect you. They need you. Keep leading them."
Johnson is Oregon's leading receiver but his production stuttered in the Rose Bowl. Johnson finished with 32 yards on five receptions. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the offense struggled to get any momentum vs. the Buckeyes, who sacked Gabriel eight times and combined for 13 tackles for loss.
On the flip side, Howard dominated the Ducks with 319 passing yards, going 17-of-26 with three touchdowns.
Johnson's best game of the 2024 college football season came in the Big Ten Championship Game vs. No. 3 Penn State. Johnson caught 11 passes for a career-high 181 yards and a touchdown en route to being named the game's MVP in the 45-37 win.
Johnson finished the season with 898 receiving yards, 83 receptions and 10 touchdowns. Despite missing nearly three full games due to injury, Johnson has was three receptions shy of breaking the Oregon single-season receptions record of 86... Which Johnson set in 2023.
Ahead of the Rose Bowl, Johnson reflected a bit on his Oregon career and legacy.
“Now that I'm in the Rose Bowl, just showcasing it, everyone is happy for me," Johnson said. "I'm happy for myself, but we know we’ve got more to go. But I’ve definitely reflected on it and don't want it to end any time soon.”
The receiver got emotional as he talks about his Duck legacy. Upon arrival in Los Angeles for the game, Johnson's girlfriend sent him a photo of his face on a Rose Bowl billboard in the City of Angels, and he said he couldn't help but cry.
"I'm like, there's no way I'm here right now," Johnson said. "I literally have the Rose Bowl jacket on."
Ohio State will now advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinals in Arlington, Texas, to play the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
For Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks, it's time to focus on the future. Lanning made sure to express how proud he is of the 2024-25 team.
"They clicked tonight and we didn’t," Lanning said after the loss. "I didn’t get our team prepared. And that’s a great team. When you play a great team like Ohio State, you can’t not be clicking on all cylinders. And they were. They were clicking on all cylinders... So proud of our guys. Certainly proud of this season and disappointed tonight. If you’re a competitor, there’s no way you’re not going to be disappointed in the result tonight."
For Johnson, it's time to look ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft.
