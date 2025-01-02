Oregon Ducks To Land 5-Star Offensive Tackle Jackson Cantwell Over Georgia, Missouri?
The Oregon Ducks are in the thick of it on the recruiting front with one of the nation's best junior prospects.
Oregon has continued their pursuit of the nation's highest rated offensive lineman in the class of 2026 in Jackson Cantwell. The Nixa High School offensive tackle is rated as the No. 1 player in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Despite being only a junior, he was a finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year award.
Cantwell spoke with Steve Wiltfong of On3 about how his recruitment has been going. He mentioned the Ducks being one of his top teams, including his visit to Oregon earlier in 2024.
“The one I’m trying to get back to the most is Oregon,” Cantwell said. “I think they’re really promising. National Championship favorites right now. I don’t want to jinx Coach Lanning on that.
One coach in particular that Cantwell pointed out when discussing what makes Oregon an option in his recruitment is Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry.
“A’lique Terry has done a fantastic job building those guys up on the offensive line. They coach about as well as anybody. I think Dan Lanning (Kansas City native) is one of the most likable dudes in college football right now as far as college football goes. I can confirm he’s like that all the time. He’s just a great dude. He knows a lot of guys in our Missouri area, in Southwest Missouri. I get to talk to him a lot and I’ve really enjoyed building that relationship.
Missouri and Georgia are the other two hot teams for Cantwell right now.
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports wrote that Cantwell has the chance to not only become one of the best players in his class, but could become a highly touted NFL prospect if his development continues to trend upward.
"Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect. Flashes hand violence and general power at the point of attack. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category. Strength is there and power capacity is limitless. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect," Brooks wrote.
It's early to tell as Cantwell still has months to decide where he will end up, but On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine has given Missouri a 22.3 percent chance of landing the Missouri native. He's visited Mizzou five times throughout his recruitment and the Tigers are also the alma mater of Cantwell's father, who was a record-breaking shot-putter for Mizzou.
