Oregon Ducks Basketball Injury Update: Supreme Cook, Dezdrick Lindsay Out for Season Opener
The Oregon Ducks are going into the season opener on Nov. 4 a bit short in the frontcourt. Coach Dana Altman announced that senior forward Supreme Cook and junior forward Dezdrick Lindsay won't suit up against UC Riverside.
Cook is recovering from a knee surgery he had done this offseason. The 6-9 forward is a graduate transfer from Georgetown. He started in all 32 games for the Hoyas while averaging 10.5 points per game on 57.5-percent field goal percentage and 8.0 rebounds per game. Before that, Cook spent three years with Fairfield.
"He's coming back through it. He's a few weeks away yet from playing. He's doing some of the controlled live stuff in practice. Nothing up and down the floor."- Dana Altman on Supreme Cook
As for Lindsay, he had a minor issue with his shoulder he suffered this past week and will be on the Ducks bench against the Highlanders. Altman signed the forward from Florida Southwestern State Junior College this offseason. That is the same school that Oregon senior guard Jadrian Tracey attended.
Lindsay averaged 16.0 points per game on 50.0 field goal percentage and 41.5 three-point percentage. He also put together 7.3 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game and 1.7 steals per game which earned him first-team all-conference honors last season.
"Dez is out. He's got a little problem with his shoulder. He'll be out [Monday]."- Dana Altman on Dezdrick Lindsay
The Ducks will be lacking some size near the rim and depth out of the wing position on Monday. With Oregon center Nate Bittle coming back after suffering a wrist injury and long-term illness last season, Altman can use his athleticism and shot-blocking abilities in the absence of Cook. Oregon forward Mookie Cook will also be fully healthy heading into the season after only played five games due to an ankle injury. His speed and scoring ability will be needed without Lindsay on the floor.
Both Bittle and Cook are eager to find out from the NCAA if they will be receiving medical hardship waivers or medical redshirts in order to add an additional year of eligibility. There is no timetable on when the pair of Ducks will hear back on the matter.
Bittle averaged 10.0 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game and 1.0 blocks per game in five appearances for Oregon last season. As for Cook, he only put together 1.2 points per game in five
appearances.
