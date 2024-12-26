How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Weber State Men’s Basketball: TV Channel, Preview, Prediction
EUGENE - The No. 9 Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team is preparing to face Weber State on Sunday, Dec. 29. The Ducks are looking to extend their two-game winning streak after falling to the UCLA Bruins on Dec. 8. Since the loss, the Ducks have defeated both Stephen F. Austin (SFA) and Stanford, improving to an 11-1 record on the season. Notably, the Ducks have racked up wins over top programs such as No. 5 Alabama, No. 13 Texas A&M, and No. 20 San Diego State.
Oregon’s game against Weber State on Sunday will mark their final nonconference game before officially heading into their first season as members of the Big Ten Conference. Oregon currently sits at No. 4 in the Big Ten behind Michigan (No. 3), UCLA (No. 2), and Michigan State (No. 1).
Despite being a heavy favorite over the Wildcats, Weber State boasts two dominant offensive threats that may present a challenge for Oregon’s defense.
How to Watch:
The Oregon Ducks (11-1) will close out their nonconference schedule against the Weber State Wildcats (6-7) on Sunday, December 29, at Matthew Knight Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. PT, with the game streaming live on B1G+.
Preview:
The Ducks enter Sunday’s matchup fresh off a 76-61 victory on the road over Stanford. Oregon is riding its best start since 2020. Ranked No. 9 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten, Oregon has been excelling on the defensive end of the court. The Ducks held the Cardinal to just 37.1% shooting from the field and 26.7% from beyond the arc. Oregon’s defense has been a key factor in the team’s success this season, repeatedly forcing opponents into tough shooting nights.
"For a long time we defended pretty well," Oregon coach Dana Altman said after the win at Stanford. "They're really a rhythm offensive team. We were hoping our press would take that rhythm away; I thought for the most part it did a decent job in that."
It’s not only Oregon’s defensive prowess that has led to their best start in four years. The Ducks also have a deep bench and a balanced scoring effort, compared to previous seasons where the Ducks had to rely on just one or two players to put points on the board.
During the win over Stanford, eight Ducks scored at least seven points. Sophomore forward Kwame Evans Jr. led the team with 13 points, while guard Jackson Shelstad added 10. Five players are currently averaging double figures, including Nate Bittle (13.8), Shelstad (10.3), TJ Bamba (10.4) , Keeshawn Barthelemy (10.3) , and Brandon Angel (10).
Bittle has been a standout for the Ducks on both sides of the court, leading the team in both scoring and rebounding (8.6 per game). Shelstad has also been a reliable contributor, leading the team in assists with 2.9 per game.
Weber State, on the other hand, enters the game at 6-7, coming off a narrow 64-62 loss to Utah Valley. The Wildcats have struggled with consistency but have shown positive flashes throughout the season.
Weber State is led by junior guard Blaise Threatt, who is averaging 17.5 points per game. Threatt also posted a career-high six steals against Utah Valley, the most by a Weber State player since 2011. However, Threatt faces a challenge in trying to score on Oregon’s dominant defense, which has consistently neutralized opposing stars throughout the season.
Nigel Burris adds another scoring threat for the Wildcats, averaging 12.3 points per game. Burris recorded his second career double-double in their last game, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Weber State will face their biggest challenge yet, as the Ducks will be the first ranked opponent they’ve faced this season. Weber State previously shared a common opponent with Oregon in Oregon State. The Wildcats lost to the Beavers 76-48, while the Ducks defeated the same team 78-75 in November. Historically, Oregon has dominated the series, winning all three previous matchups against Weber State, including a 68-59 victory in their most recent meeting in 2011.
The Ducks’ depth will undoubtedly test the Wildcats’ ability to defend multiple threats, specifically Shelstad and Barthelemy, who have been consistent contributors alongside Bittle. Oregon’s ability to spread the scoring load makes them a difficult team to plan for and defend. Weber State will need to step up defensively to limit Oregon’s scoring opportunities, however, this task will not be easy as Oregon has managed to perform and win against Top 10 programs. On paper, Weber State should not be a problem for the Ducks.
The upcoming game will present an opportunity for Oregon to continue building momentum ahead of conference play. Their deep roster and balanced scoring effort will test Weber State’s defense, which will need to find ways to slow down the Ducks’ offensive weapons. Meanwhile, the Wildcats will have to rely on Threatt’s scoring ability and Burris’s presence in the paint to stay competitive. With Oregon’s dominant defense and impressive depth, the Ducks will aim to close their nonconference slate on a high note, while Weber State will look to pull off a shocking upset against a top-10 program.
Prediction:
Despite Weber State boasting two strong offensive weapons in Threatt and Burris, the Wildcats lack the tools to overcome a top-10 Oregon team. The Ducks have consistently demonstrated their ability to dominate on both ends of the floor, running up the score offensively while shutting down opposing scoring threats. Oregon is poised to secure its 12th win of the season on Sunday with a dominant win over Weber State.
