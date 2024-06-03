How To Watch 'Battle Tested' Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics in NBA Finals
Oregon men's basketball star (2016-20) Payton Pritchard looks at his run to the NBA Finals with Boston as one of lessons learned.
"We wanna hang a championship banner. We've done this before so the next step is winning a championship."- Payton Pritchard
The fourth-year Celtic has helped his team to a second NBA Finals appearance in three seasons. This time around, Boston is 12-2 with identical 4-1 series wins over the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers before sweeping the Indiana Pacers.
But that path of success has some discounting whether or not the Celtics have been pushed enough to finally get over the hump with an NBA championship.
"I think we’ve been battled-tested," Pritchard told NBC Sports Boston. "I just think it’s something the media and other people always want to throw out there about us. We’ve been going through this whole year and years in the past, we’ve gone through a lot. So, I think we’re ready for this moment."
Boston's margin of victory has decreased each series in these playoffs, from an average of 22 points in the Miami series and 15 points against Cleveland, down to just 6.75 points against Indiana.
"Guys fought to the end," Pritchard said after the series-clinching win over the Pacers. "We came back from being down again and made the right plays, hit big shots, and showed championship DNA again."
After last season, Pritchard requested a trade, but in October he and the team agreed on a fully guaranteed four-year, $30 million contract extension. He has turned that faith from the franchise into his best professional season yet in nearly every statistical category, including minutes and points.
"It's special," Pritchard said. "Just seeing what everybody's been through to be here—all the hard times,—just to get to this point... a lot of dark times but it's special."
The Celtics meet the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, a best-of-seven series, beginning this week. Every game will be simulcast on ABC and ESPN. The full list of game times (PDT) is below.
- Game 1: June 6 at Boston, 5:30 p.m.
- Game 2: June 9 at Boston, 5 p.m.
- Game 3: June 12 at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
- Game 4: June 14 at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
- Game 5*: June 17 at Boston. 5:30 p.m.
- Game 6*: June 20 at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
- Game 7*: June 23 at Boston, 5 p.m.
*If necessary