Former Oregon Basketball Player Charged in Illegal Betting Scheme

In a new criminal investigation, former Oregon Ducks guard Jalen Terry was included in a federal case that lists 26 basketball players (more than a dozen at the NCAA level, the rest in the Chinese Basketball Association) to have been allegedly fixing games.

Terry was involved in point shaving during three apparent games, in the first halves, with the DePaul Blue Demons in 2023-24 during Big East Conference play, and two other games when he was with the Eastern Michigan Eagles during his final college basketball season in 2024-25.

Mar 13, 2024; New York City, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Jalen Terry (3) dribbles against Villanova Wildcats during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

No reported incidents occurred when he was with the Ducks for the 2020-21 season. The charges in the federal indictment include bribery, wire fraud, and conspiracy, per the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

According to the prosecutors, the reported crimes across 17 NCAA Division I teams and more than 29 games are said to have involved prominent gamblers who placed bets and recruited players to 'throw' or underperform during a game in exchange for a large sum of the winning money. Those fixers would then bet against the players’ teams in those games, authorities said.

U.S. Attorney David Metcalf told the media in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, that this case is an “international criminal conspiracy” and represents “significant corruption of the integrity of sports.”

The FBI's investigation is ongoing and could have more prominent names listed as it continues. This is one of many recent gambling scandals that have come out over the years, with the rise of legal sports betting across the United States of America. Not just in college and international basketball, but in the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball as well.

Dec 19, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jalen Terry (3) dribbles the ball past Portland Pilots guard Chase Adams (10) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Jalen Terry's Background

Terry was a three-star recruit (per On3) coming out of high school. He played five seasons in college basketball with Oregon to start his career in 2020-21, DePaul for three seasons from 2021-24 as he followed former Blue Demons head coach Tony Stubblefield, and Eastern Michigan for his final season in 2024-25 to be closer to his home of Flint, Michigan.

When he was with the Ducks for his freshman season, the 6-1 backup point guard averaged only 2.9 points on a shooting split of 38.5 field goal percentage, 39.5 three-point percentage, and 80.0 free throw percentage. In 20 appearances (including one start), he chipped in 1.2 assists and 1.1 rebounds during 11.6 minutes per game under coach Dana Altman.

Feb 6, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jalen Terry (3) shoots the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Over the course of his career, Terry put together 9.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 0.9 steals per game.

Former DePaul guard Da’Sean Nelson, as well as forward Mac Eitenne, who reportedly recruited his teammates to be involved in the scheme while he communicated with the bettors, were named in the federal indictment for fixing games alongside Terry when in Chicago, Illinois.

Nelson was also listed for point shaving alongside Terry in Ypsilanti, Michigan, with the Eagles.