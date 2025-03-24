LIVE Score Updates Oregon Ducks vs. Arizona Wildcats: Sweet 16 Berth At Stake
The No. 5 seed Oregon Ducks men's basketball team are facing off against the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night. The winner of Oregon vs. Arizona will face the Duke Blue Devils in the Sweet 16 in Newark, New Jersey.
The Ducks and Wildcats are scheduled to tip off at approximately 6:50 p.m. PT from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. This article will be updated live throughout the game.
First Half:
Oregon 38, Arizona 42: TIMEOUT Arizona with 33.5 seconds to go in the first half.
Oregon 38, Arizona 42: TJ Bamba drives in the lane and draws a foul on Arizona's Jaden Bradley. Bamba misses the first free throw but makes the second.
Oregon 37, Arizona 42: Brandon Angel commits his second foul, and Arizona's Henri Veesaar makes one of two free throws.
Oregon 37, Arizona 41: The Wildcats are called for a goaltending on a layup by Oregon guard Jadrian Tracey.
Oregon 35, Arizona 41: Wildcats guard KJ Lewis makes both free throws after a foul on Nate Bittle. With two fouls, Altman subs Bittle out of the game with 1:37 to go in the half.
Oregon 35, Arizona 39: Arizona's Jaden Bradley makes a 15-footer, and then lays it in on the fast break after blocking a shot by TJ Bamba.
Oregon 35, Arizona 35: The Ducks tie it up with a put back from Bittle
Oregon 33, Arizona 35: Oregon center Nate Bittle draws the offensive foul on Awaka, his second of the game. TV timeout with 3:43 remaining in the first half.
Oregon 33, Arizona 35: The Wildcats reclaim the lead with a three-pointer from Arizona guard Anthony Dell'orso.
Oregon 33, Arizona 32: TJ Bamba responds and makes the bucket from the paint.
Oregon 31, Arizona 32: After TJ Bamba misses a three-pointer, the Wildcats take their first lead of the game on layup by Jaden Bradley.
Oregon 31, Arizona 30: Arizona gets three offensive rebounds on one possession and eventually makes the put back.
Oregon 31, Arizona 28: Foul on Kwame Evans Jr., and Arizona's KJ lewis makes one of two free throws.
Oregon 31, Arizona 27: After a missed jumper from Jackson Shelstad, Tobe Awaka dunks it on the other end.
Oregon 31, Arizona 25: Arizona's Jaden Bradley responds and makes a mid-range shot.
Oregon 31, Arizona 23: Oregon guard TJ Bamba drills the three-pointer late in the shot clock and ends a 9-0 run for Arizona.
Oregon 28, Arizona 23: Arizona commits a foul with 7:46 remaining in the half. TV timeout.
Oregon 28, Arizona 23: Jackson Shelstad responds for the Ducks with a long two-point shot.
Oregon 26, Arizona 23: Arizona's defense forces another turnover, but Arizona misses the three-point shot.
Oregon 26, Arizona 23: Oregon commits two consecutive turnovers out of the break, and Arizona is able to capitalize with a three-pointer from Caleb Love.
Oregon 26, Arizona 20: Caleb Love scores another basket, leading Oregon coach Dana Altman to call his first timeout of the game with 9:36 remaining in the first half.
Oregon 26, Arizona 18: Tobe Awaka grabs the offensive rebound and makes the put back. Arizona is on an 8-2 run.
Oregon 26, Arizona 16: The Wildcats force a jump ball in the paint. Arizona gains possession as a result.
Oregon 26, Arizona 16: Arizona's Tobe Awaka fights through contact and banks in the shot to cut Oregon's lead to 10 points.
Oregon 26, Arizona 14: TV timeout with 11:35 remaining in the half. Arizona guard Caleb Love makes another mid-range jumper, and Oregon's Keeshawn Barthelemy responds with a layup.
Oregon 24, Arizona 12: Shelstad makes another three-point shot followed by a layup from Arizona's KJ Lewis.
Oregon 21, Arizona 10: Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka misses both free throws after a foul on Bittle.
Oregon 21, Arizona 10: Arizona's Carter Bryant makes a three-pointer followed by a turnover on Bittle.
Oregon 21, Arizona 7: After Arizona guard Jaden Bradley makes a three-pointer, Shelstad hits the floater on the other end to keep Oregon's lead at 14 points.
Oregon 19, Arizona 4: Evans Jr. backs down his defender for the lay-in.
Oregon 17, Arizona 4: Out of the timeout, Kwame Evans Jr. misses the free throw, but Jackson Shelstad steals a possession on the offensive boards.
Oregon 17, Arizona 4: After another turnover on Arizona, the Ducks score again in transition. Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr. grabs the offensive rebound and was fouled as he made the put back. Evans Jr. will shoot one free throw after the TV timeout. 15:11 remaining in the first half.
Oregon 15, Arizona 4: Shelstad gets the steal and lays it in on the fast break.
Oregon 13, Arizona 4: After a few scoreless possessions from both teams, Oregon center Nate Bittle drains a three-pointer.
Oregon 10, Arizona 4: Oregon guard TJ Bamba drives through the lane and finishes strong with a dunk.
Oregon 8, Arizona 4: Foul on Brandon Angel. Arizona forward Trey Townsend makes both free throws.
Oregon 8, Arizona 2: Another three-pointer from the Ducks, made by Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad.
Oregon 5, Arizona 2: After a travel on Arizona, Angel drains a three-pointer on the other end, followed by a midrange jump shot from Wildcats guard Caleb Love.
Oregon 2, Arizona 0: The Ducks start the game with a dunk from Oregon forward Brandon Angel.
Pregame:
In the first round, Oregon Ducks coach Dana Altman led his team to another March victory over the Liberty Flames. The Ducks won by a convincing 29 points, led by guard Jackson Shelstad's 17 points. Oregon center Nate Bittle finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
After the win, Altman praised the energy that his team brought to the game.
"I thought the fellas came out with a lot of energy. The early threes kind of got us going, but I thought our defensive activity was really, really good. We moved the ball. We made some plays for each other there. Jackson (Shelstad) and (guard Keeshawn Barthelemy), Nate (Bittle) hit some threes," Altman said.
With a large lead, Altman was able to give some of his starters some rest while allowing other Ducks a chance to see the floor in the NCAA Tournament. Will Oregon's first-round blowout help them at all against Arizona?
"When we had the game in hand there, I didn’t want to play anybody too many minutes. We got a game on Sunday, and the transition that Arizona exhibited today, you know, we’re going to have a lot of running," said Altman. "I mean, they were pushing the tempo. We’ve played them a number of times over the last 14 years, so we know the pressure they’re going to put on in transition. And so we’re a little fortunate there that we didn’t have to play guys 35 minutes."
The Wildcats' matchup with Akron in the first round resembled Oregon's win over Liberty. Arizona won by 28 points, and 15 Wildcats earned playing time. Guard Jaden Bradley led all scorers with 19 points in the first-round matchup. Arizona also saw valuable contributions from forward Trey Townsend and guard Caleb Love. Off of the bench, Wildcats forward Carter Bryant finished with 12 points and five rebounds.
Oregon and Arizona's meeting in the NCAA Tournament resembles the numerous battles between the Ducks and the Wildcats when both teams were part of the Pac-12. Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd spoke about the history between the two programs before Sunday night's matchup.
"It is a little weird playing them in the second round of the tournament because it's a team that you're used to being a conference rival, and usually you wouldn't see that until later in the NCAA Tournament," said Lloyd.