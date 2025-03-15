What Oregon Ducks' Dana Altman Said After Loss in Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals
It was a struggle for coach Dana Altman's group crashing the glass throughout the 74-64 loss to the Michigan State Spartans in the Big Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinals. The Oregon Ducks have left Indianapolis and made their way back to Eugene to prepare for March Madness.
"We made too many mistakes, too many defensive mistakes, didn't rebound the ball in the first half. Got ourselves back to one, and then they scored 13, 14 in a row, and we didn't get the stops and took some really contested shots."- Dana Altman on mistakes against Spartans
The Ducks were outrebounded by the Spartans in the defeat, 36-29. Outside of senior center Nate Bittle and senior guard TJ Bamba's 17 combined boards, the seven other players who logged minutes only collected 12 rebounds.
"We just didn't go after the ball. Guards didn't rebound... They picked up loose balls. They were quicker to it. We had to have everybody on the boards, and we didn't."- Dana Altman on lack of rebounding
Oregon struggled mightily on their three pointers while finishing just 4-for-19 (21.1 percent). Michigan State was much more consistent, going 7-for-15 (46.7 percent) from beyond the arc.
The overall size of the Spartans' frontcourt has caused problems for the Ducks' offense in the two meetings this season.
"Their length, their size inside can clog up the middle up a little bit. We knew that from last time we played them. That when you get the ball in the paint, you've got to kick it out."- Dana Altman on Michigan State's size
Once again, senior center Nate Bittle was phenomenal with a game-high 22 points on an efficient 9-for-15 shooting from the field, 11 rebounds, and two blocks. Oregon senior guard TJ Bamba contributed 11 points, six rebounds, and five assists while his backcourt counterpart in senior guard Keeshawn Barthelemy chipped in six points.
"We had some pretty good looks from Keeshawn (Barthelemy), and (TJ) Bamba had a couple good looks. We just didn't hit them. Shooting balls is a big part of the game. We needed somebody to hit some 3s, and we just didn't do it."- Dana Altman on shooting performance
Star sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad has had his ups-and-downs through this season and didn't play his best ball in the final Big Ten Tournament game. A mere eight points on a rough shooting day from both the field (4-for-11) and on three-pointers (0-for-5) for the member of the All-Big Ten Third Team.
"He had some good looks and just didn't hit. He just didn't play as well offensively as he played in some games. When we're playing our best, he's getting a few buckets down."- Dana Altman on Jackson Shelstad
To make matters worse, Oregon's bench didn't show up in the loss to Michigan State as well. Sophomore forward Kwame Evans Jr., senior forward Supreme Cook, senior guard Ra'Heim Moss, and senior guard Jadrian Tracey combined for just 12 of the 64 total points on 3-7 field goals. On the season, the Ducks rank No. 111 in the country with bench points per game at 22.3.
"We've got to get more out of the bench. We played our starters quite a bit, and we've got to get some more from our bench."- Dana Altman on bench production
The NCAA Tournament Selection Show will air on CBS at 3 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 16. ESPN's Joe Lunardi has Oregon currently as a No. 5 seed playing in Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena. The Sweet Sixteen/Elite Eight of the West Region would be played in San Francisco at the Chase Center.