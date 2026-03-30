Oregon Basketball Jumps in Recruiting Rankings After Seven Spurlock's Commitment

The Oregon Ducks basketball program has landed their third commitment in the 2026 recruiting class. The Ducks landed the commitment of thre-star small forward Seven Spurlock from the state of Texas. He attends Dynamic Prep High School in Dallas, Texas, and is easily one of the biggest names that remained on the Oregon Ducks recruiting board at the high school level.

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The Ducks have been struggling to gain commitments for a while, as they only had a commitment from four-star forward Tajh Ariza and four-star center Kendre Harrison. With the lack of players committed, the Ducks were ranked very low in the recruiting rankings, but Spurlock's commitment led to a huge recruiting rankings jump.

Oregon Ducks Jump in Recruiting Rankings

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks are up to No. 25 after their third commitment in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports. This is a major jump, as they have recently lost three college basketball players to the transfer portal. The Ducks could find themselves making a major jump up again if they were to land some of their remaining players on the recruiting board.

The top player on the board at this moment is five-star small forward Tyran Stokes, who is many teams' top player on the board. He is rated as the best high school basketball player in the country and is one of the better forward prospects in quite some time. He has officially visited the Ducks, but as of recent reports, it seems that they aren't near the top of the leaderboard at this time.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Rainier Beach High School (WA) forward Tyran Stokes (4) reacts against Mater Dei during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ducks will need to go back to the drawing board at most positions, as most of the top talent in the 2026 class is already committed or signed to another program. This means the Ducks landing Spurlock is an even bigger deal. The Ducks have a total of three offered prospects who aren't yet committed, according to 247Sports.

One of the players is power forward Chris Washington, who has a ton of potential and has been tabbed as a possible NBA player. Another player that is on their board is Brandon McCoy Jr., who many could label as the best point guard in the country. The Ducks don't seem to have a big chance of landing him, as he is already beginning to narrow down schools, unlike Washington.

Oregon head coach Dana Altman yells as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Feb. 25, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finally, the last player is Boyuan Zhang, who is a dominant small forward. He is another name on the list, who the Ducks could make a move on, as he is one of the very few who seem to be in the first steps of his recruitment.

In conclusion, the Ducks will likely continue to look for players to add out of the high school scene, but the transfer portal will give them the chance to ultimately reshape the program after missing March Madness in the 2025-2026 college basketball season. The additions from both high school and the transfer portal will be needed if the Ducks want to make the big dance come next season.