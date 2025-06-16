Oregon Ducks Fan Trolls USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins With Delivery Note
An Oregon Ducks fan appeared to be the one delivering mail to USC Trojans’ star guard JuJu Watkins on Saturday. Watkins posted on her instagram this weekend that she had missed a UPS package delivery. The message on the UPS notice on her door read “Sorry JuJu, Go Ducks.”
Watkins captioned the picture “UPS, we have beef.”
Check it out below.
USC Trojans’ Domination With JuJu Watkins
In the two seasons JuJu Watkins has played at USC, she and the Trojans have a 3-0 record against the Oregon Ducks. Since Watkins joined the Trojans as a freshman in 2023, USC has been one of the most dominant teams in all of women’s college basketball.
USC’s combined record in these two seasons is 60-10. They won the 2024 Pac-12 tournament, 2025 Big Ten regular season title, and earned a No. 1 seed in both the 2024 and 2025 NCAA tournaments. Watkins won the Player of the Year award in 2025, averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
Unfortunately for Watkins and the Trojans, she suffered a devastating torn ACL in the second round of the 2025 NCAA tournament. Not only did this end her season, it now puts her entire 2025-2026 campaign in serious jeopardy.
While the full schedule has not yet been released for the 2025-2026 season, the conference opponents have been set. Oregon will be facing USC one time on the road in Los Angeles. It will be a major adjustment for the Trojans playing without Watkins night in and night out. The timetable for her return is still unknown, but they are not going to want to rush the young superstar back too soon.
Oregon’s Huge Bounce Back Season
The Oregon Ducks had by far their worst season under coach Kelly Graves in the 2023-2024 season. Oregon went 11-21 with a mark of 2-16 in Pac-12 conference play. Since taking over as coach in 2014, Graves had rattled off eight consecutive winning seasons with five NCAA tournament appearances, and a Final Four appearance. It was worrisome to see the Ducks hit such a low point as they prepared to move to the Big Ten for the 2024-2025 season.
Oregon bounced back. The Ducks went 20-12 overall and 10-8 in Big Ten conference play. They finished eighth in the Big Ten and squeaked into the 2025 NCAA tournament as a No. 10 seed. In their first round game, the Ducks pulled off a slight upset over the No. 7 seeded Vanderbilt Commodores.
Oregon’s season came to an end in the second round as they fell to the No. 2 seeded Duke Blue Devils in a hard fought 59-53 game. Considering where Oregon was a year ago, this season has to be considered a massive success.
Graves and the Ducks hope that they will be able to keep that rolling into the 2025-2026 season.