Oregon Basketball: N'Faly Dante's NBA Draft Scouting Report
One Oregon Duck is hoping to hear his name called at this year's NBA Draft.
The first round starts tonight on ESPN at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and the second round tips off tomorrow at 1 p.m. PDT. N'Faly Dante is expected to be a late second round or possibly signed as an undrafted two-player. A team who is need of a mature, true center should be highly considering the former Oregon Duck.
On the offensive end, Dante plays around the rim with physicality and aggression due to his long, strong frame. He does most of his damage when rim running as well as catching lobs and finishing. Dante has a good motor and can run the floor well for his size. The 6-11 big man has a a lot of upside left to develop his post game for the next level.
On the defensive end, he's one of the better rim protectors and rebounders in this draft class. Dante can establish good defensive positioning in the post thanks to his footwork and strong upper body. He doesn't shy away from contact and can bang with any of the big bodies.
Scouts and general managers are hesitant to add him to their roster due to his inability to stretch out the floor. In an era of basketball where big men need to be able to hit three-pointers or have some sort of mid-range and make their free throws consistently, Dante is lacking in that department. He has good form and a solid foundation on his shot, just needs a lot more reps.
He's also known to mishandle passes and needs to work on taking care of the ball in the post. If he can improve upon his hand strength and putting the ball on the floor without turning it over, Dante can make a long career in the National Basketball Association.
Dante reportedly had workouts before the NBA Draft with the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets. He attended the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago back in May where general managers and scouts from every franchise were in attendance.
Follow along with every NBA Draft pick here.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.