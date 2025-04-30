Oregon Ducks Schedule Update: Exciting Big Ten Home Games, Tough Road Slate
After a tie for the seventh place finish in the Big Ten Conference standings during their first season in the Big Ten, the Oregon Ducks hope to improve upon their 12-8 record in conference play and compete for a title in the 2025-26 campaign.
The 20-game conference slate for coach Dana Altman's group will have seven opponents played at Matthew Knight Arena, seven away from Eugene, and three at home as well as on the road.
Home: Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Wisconsin Badgers (4-3 record against these opponents on the road in 2024-25)
Away: Illinois Fighting Illini, Indiana Hoosiers, Maryland Terrapins, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Northwestern Wildcats, Purdue Boilermakers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-3 record against these opponents at home in 2024-25)
Home/Away: UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, Washington Huskies (4-2 record against these former Pac-12 Conference opponents in 2024-25)
The actual dates, times, and television information of the conference matchups have not been announced yet. When comparing the travelling from the 2024-25 to the 2025-26 slate, it looks like fewer trips to the Midwest and more visits to the eastern shore.
The full list of opponents for Oregon's non-conference schedule will also be announced at a later date. The Oregon State Beavers in Eugene and the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas will be on the schedule. The Ducks won the inaugural event last November and received $1 million in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) payouts.
At this moment, Oregon's 2025-26 roster has eight of the 15 available scholarship spots filled with the massive recent announcements that the two cornerstone pieces of the program in point guard Jackson Shelstad and power forward Kwame Evans Jr. will return for their junior campaigns. Senior center Nate Bittle will be going through the NBA Draft process while maintaining his college eligibility. He has until June 15 to decide if he will be returning to school or not.
6-9 sophomore forward Kwame Evans Jr.
6-0 sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad
6-7 junior forward Oleksandr Kobzystyi
6-6 junior forward Dezdrick Lindsay
6-3 freshman guard Jamari Phillips
6-4 junior guard TK Simpkins (transfer from Elon Phoenix)
6-5 guard JJ Frakes (2025 three-star recruit, per 247 Sports)
"I think it's just my overall game (that stands out). I'm pretty good at mostly everything. My athleticism really sticks out to a lot of people."- Oregon guard JJ Frakes
6-7 sophomore forward Devon Pryor (transfer from Texas Longhorns, will test NBA Draft waters)
"I feel like I could do it all around. I feel like I can guard one through three, four if needed, you know, bring energy on the defensive side. I can be a little more aggressive on the offensive side. Those things that are getting worked on too."- Oregon forward Devon Pryor
Paul Mbiya is an international recruiting target to monitor for next season's roster. The 6-10, 260-pound center previously played for the French pro team LDLC ASVEL of the EuroLeague and is originally from the Congo. Mbiya recently took his official visit to campus on March 30th through April 2nd and the Oregon coaching staff visited him in France on April 24th.