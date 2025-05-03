Oregon Ducks, Kansas Jayhawks Leading For International Basketball Recruit Dame Sarr
Even after the Oregon Ducks missed out on 6-10, 260-pound center Paul Mbiya who committed to the NC State Wolfpack, coach Dana Altman is still looking overseas for future talent.
6-6, 190-pound shooting guard Dame Sarr from Italy is considering a move to America to play college basketball, either with Oregon or under coach Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks (per On3). The Illinois Fighting Illini and coach Brad Underwood were the previous favorite to receive a commit from Sarr before California Golden Bears wing Andrej Stojaković decided to transfer to Champaign.
Sarr most recently played for FC Barcelona, based in Spain of the Liga ACB and EuroLeague. In 34 games played with the professional club since 2022-23, he averaged 3.2 points on a shooting split of 50.6 field goal percentage, 36.8 three-point percentage, and 45.8 free throw percentage in 12.8 minutes per game.
In his last six games as a member of the club through both the Spanish Liga ACB and EuroLeague play, Sarr has averaged 12.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on a shooting split of 69 field goal percentage, 66 three-point percentage, and 70 free throw percentage in only 17 minutes per game. That stretch of play boosted his overall stock and priority as a top recruit among some of the best coaching staffs in the NCAA.
Controversy sparked for the global prospect when he decided to travel to the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Oregon, without FC Barcelona's permission. That decision from Sarr led to the club having to part ways with him.
At the Moda Center for the prominent event, Sarr showed off his two-way versatility amongst the best on the international circuit and within the United States. During the 124-114 win for USA over World, the Italian-Senegalese descendent finished with 17 points on 5-for-9 shooting and 6-for-6 from the charity stripe to go along with four rebounds and a steal.
According to On3, Sarr is ranked No. 17 overall and the No. 5 shooting guard in the 2025 recruiting class. No official visits have been scheduled at this point time to either Eugene or Lawrence, but a decision from the 18 year old is expected soon.
At this moment, Oregon's 2025-26 roster has eight of the 15 available scholarship spots filled. Senior center Nate Bittle wasn't invited to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, which bodes well for him taking advantage of the extra year of college eligibility that he was granted. He has until June 15 to decide if he will return to school or not.
Here is where the Oregon squad currently stands:
6-9 sophomore forward Kwame Evans Jr.
6-0 sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad
6-7 junior forward Oleksandr Kobzystyi
6-6 junior forward Dezdrick Lindsay
6-3 freshman guard Jamari Phillips
6-4 junior guard TK Simpkins (transfer from Elon Phoenix)
6-5 guard JJ Frakes (2025 three-star recruit, per 247 Sports)
6-7 sophomore forward Devon Pryor (transfer from Texas Longhorns, will test NBA Draft waters)