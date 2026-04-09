Oregon In Contact With Northwestern Guard After Transfer Portal Opening
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The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team have a lot of moves to make this offseason in the transfer portal to fill out their roster for the 2026-27 season. There are seven players from Oregon’s 2025-26 team that have already entered the portal.
A player that Oregon appears to be eyeing in the portal is former Northwestern Wildcats guard Jayden Reid.
Transfer Guard Jayden Reid in Contact With Oregon
Jayden Reid entered the transfer portal and reportedly has been in contact with Oregon according to College Basketball Content on X. Reid has three years of collegiate basketball experience under this belt: with the USF Bulls from 2023-25 and Northwestern in 2025-26. He is listed at 5-10, 160 pounds.
Other schools in that have been in contact with Reid are:
Auburn
Memphis
Texas A&M
VCU
Kansas State
Utah
UCF
Seton Hall
In 34 games played in 2025-26 with the Wildcats, Reid averaged 10.1 points, 5.0 assists, and 1.4 rebounds. He shot 39.0 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from three-point land.
The clip Reid shot the deep ball this season was a dramatic drop off from his previous two seasons with USF. Reid shot 35.7 percent and 47.5 percent from three in his previous two seasons.
Reid played against the Ducks last season in Northwestern’s 63-62 win. In 33 minutes played, Reid had 11 points on 5/11 shooting with seven assists, three steals, and one rebound.
Northwestern finished the 2025-26 season with an overall record of 15-19 with a mark of 5-15 in Big Ten conference play. They finished tied for 15th in the league with Oregon.
Oregon's Transfer Portal Losses
Oregon had their worst season under coach Dana Altman this past season. The Ducks went 12-20 overall with a record of 5-15 in Big Ten conference play. Altman has been in Eugene as coach since 2010 but had never accumulated a losing season with the Ducks.
The Ducks roster will look completely different next season. To this point, seven Ducks’ players have entered the portal: guard Wei Lin, guard Jackson Shelstad, forward Kwame Evans Jr., forward Dezdrick Lindsay, forward Devon Pryor, guard JJ Drakes, and center Edge Demir.
Out of these seven, the two biggest losses are clearly Shelstad and Evans.
Behind senior center Nate Bittle, Shelstad and Evans averaged the second and third most points per game for Oregon this season. Each of them spent their first three seasons of their collegiate careers with the Ducks and will now be going somewhere new for 2026-27 and beyond.
Seeing them leave is disappointing for Oregon fans. Shelstad, the West Linn product, broke out on the scene as a freshman and during his Oregon career and became Oregon’s go-to player in crunch time. He didn’t see much of the court this season due to injury. In 12 games played in 2025-26, Shelstad averaged 15.6 points and 4.9 assists per game.
Evans had his ups and downs during his first two seasons with Oregon but came into his own as a junior. He averaged 13.3 points and 7.4 rebounds.
Altman will now have to rebuild this roster from scratch.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1