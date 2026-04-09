Oregon In Contact With Northwestern Guard After Transfer Portal Opening

The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team have a lot of moves to make this offseason in the transfer portal to fill out their roster for the 2026-27 season. There are seven players from Oregon’s 2025-26 team that have already entered the portal.

A player that Oregon appears to be eyeing in the portal is former Northwestern Wildcats guard Jayden Reid.

Transfer Guard Jayden Reid in Contact With Oregon

Mar 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Jayden Reid (4) shoots a free throw against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Jayden Reid entered the transfer portal and reportedly has been in contact with Oregon according to College Basketball Content on X. Reid has three years of collegiate basketball experience under this belt: with the USF Bulls from 2023-25 and Northwestern in 2025-26. He is listed at 5-10, 160 pounds.

Other schools in that have been in contact with Reid are:

Auburn

Memphis

Texas A&M

VCU

Kansas State

Utah

UCF

Seton Hall

Northwestern transfer Jayden Reid has been in contact with the following schools, source tells me.



Auburn

Memphis

Texas A&M

VCU

Kansas State

Oregon

Utah

UCF

Seton Hall



The 5-10 guard from Westbury, NY averaged 10.1 PPG and 5.0 APG. Started 28 games for the Wildcats. pic.twitter.com/dJl2XdPsNm — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) April 8, 2026

In 34 games played in 2025-26 with the Wildcats, Reid averaged 10.1 points, 5.0 assists, and 1.4 rebounds. He shot 39.0 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from three-point land.

The clip Reid shot the deep ball this season was a dramatic drop off from his previous two seasons with USF. Reid shot 35.7 percent and 47.5 percent from three in his previous two seasons.

Reid played against the Ducks last season in Northwestern’s 63-62 win. In 33 minutes played, Reid had 11 points on 5/11 shooting with seven assists, three steals, and one rebound.

Northwestern finished the 2025-26 season with an overall record of 15-19 with a mark of 5-15 in Big Ten conference play. They finished tied for 15th in the league with Oregon.

Oregon's Transfer Portal Losses

Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad, center, potentially out for the season with a hand injury, joins the team before the Michigan State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Jan. 20, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon had their worst season under coach Dana Altman this past season. The Ducks went 12-20 overall with a record of 5-15 in Big Ten conference play. Altman has been in Eugene as coach since 2010 but had never accumulated a losing season with the Ducks.

The Ducks roster will look completely different next season. To this point, seven Ducks’ players have entered the portal: guard Wei Lin, guard Jackson Shelstad, forward Kwame Evans Jr., forward Dezdrick Lindsay, forward Devon Pryor, guard JJ Drakes, and center Edge Demir.

Out of these seven, the two biggest losses are clearly Shelstad and Evans.

Behind senior center Nate Bittle, Shelstad and Evans averaged the second and third most points per game for Oregon this season. Each of them spent their first three seasons of their collegiate careers with the Ducks and will now be going somewhere new for 2026-27 and beyond.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Seeing them leave is disappointing for Oregon fans. Shelstad, the West Linn product, broke out on the scene as a freshman and during his Oregon career and became Oregon’s go-to player in crunch time. He didn’t see much of the court this season due to injury. In 12 games played in 2025-26, Shelstad averaged 15.6 points and 4.9 assists per game.

Evans had his ups and downs during his first two seasons with Oregon but came into his own as a junior. He averaged 13.3 points and 7.4 rebounds.

Altman will now have to rebuild this roster from scratch.