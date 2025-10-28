Ducks Digest

Oregon’s Dana Altman Updates Timeline for Jackson Shelstad’s Injury Return

The Oregon Ducks will be tipping off their 2025-26 season on Nov. 4. Guard Jackson Shelstad broke his hand in early October. Oregon coach Dana Altman revealed a timetable for the return of Shelstad.

Cory Pappas

Oct 9, 2025; Rosemont, IL, USA; Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad speaks during Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2025; Rosemont, IL, USA; Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad speaks during Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images / Talia Sprague-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad is recovering from his broken hand injury suffered in early October. With the regular season tipping off on Nov. 4th, the Ducks hope to get Shelstad back soon.

Oregon coach Dana Altman revealed an estimated return date for his star guard. 

Jackson Shelstad’s Return to Action

Oregon Ducks Jackson Shelstad Coach Dana Altman College Basketball Players Era Festival Broken Hand Injury Update Nate Bittle
Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) shoots the ball over Liberty Flames guard Jayvon Maughmer (32)during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Dana Altman and the Ducks seem hopeful they will be getting Shelstad back by the time the Players Era Festival begins in late November. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that Altman thinks there is a chance Shelstad could even be on the floor before then. 

“We’d like to get him back for a game before Vegas if possible,” Altman said.

When Shelstad broke his hand in early October, the estimated time out was 4-6 weeks. This put his availably for the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas in jeopardy. The Ducks will begin this tournament against the No. 20 Auburn Tigers on Nov. 24. They have four games before it gets underway.

Nov. 4 vs. Hawaii
Nov. 7 vs. Rice
Nov. 12 vs. South Dakota State
Nov. 17 vs Oregon State. 

Oregon Ducks Jackson Shelstad Coach Dana Altman College Basketball Players Era Festival Broken Hand Injury Update Nate Bittle
Oregon men's basketball coach Dana Altman calls to his team during an exhibition game against Utah at Matthew Knight Arena Oct 24, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It would be ideal if Shelstad would be able to get a tune up against Oregon State before the Players Era, which will be a handful of games that could go a long way to beefing up Oregon’s resume. 

Last season, the Ducks went 3-0 in the Players Era with wins over three NCAA tournament teams in Texas A&M, San Diego State, and Alabama. This was a big reason why the Ducks had a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament last season. 

Oregon finished the season with a 25-10 record and were eventually eliminated in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

MORE: Evan Stewart's Looming Return for Oregon Ducks Should Scare Rest of College Football

MORE: Oregon Ducks Flexing Quarterback Depth With New Rising Star

MORE: Injured Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Classy Move After Brock Thomas Took Over

Top Scorers Returning for Ducks 

Oregon Ducks Jackson Shelstad Coach Dana Altman College Basketball Players Era Festival Broken Hand Injury Update Nate Bittle
Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) shoots the ball over Liberty Flames forward Owen Aquino (8) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Unlike the past few seasons, Oregon will enter the 2025-26 college basketball season with their two leading scorers from the year prior returning; Nate Bittle and Jackson Shelstad.

Bittle averaged 14.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in 2024-25. He was named third-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Defense.

Shelstad was right behind him in the stat sheet at 13.7 points and 2.7 assists per game. Shelstad was also named third-team All-Big Ten. Bittle is going into his fifth and final season in Eugene. Shelstad will be in year three. It will be a boost to have both of them on the team again.

Bittle is the Ducks' defensive anchor and Shelstad has become the big-time shot maker. When the games have gotten into crunch time, Shelstad has been the go-to player to take the shot. The most memorable shot from last season was his deep game-tying three on the road against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Also as a freshman, Shelstad buried a game winning three against the Michigan Wolverines. He's the type of player that isn't phased when the game is on the line late.

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Basketball