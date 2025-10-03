Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Basketball Team Receives Unfortunate Injury News Before Season Starts

The Oregon Ducks will be without guard Jackson Shelstad for the start of the 2025-2026 season. Shelstad suffered a broken right hand this week in practice and is estimated to miss 4-6 weeks.

Cory Pappas

Mar 14, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) dribbles the ball while Michigan State Spartans guard Tre Holloman (5) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad has suffered a broken right hand and will be out four to six weeks per Oregon’s athletic communications. The injury was suffered in practice earlier this week. 

It’s a devastating blow for the Ducks, who will now be without their star guard when they get their 2025-2026 season underway on Nov. 4. 

Jackson Shelstad Out 4-6 Weeks

Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) reacts after making a three point basket against the Liberty Flames during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks received unfortunate injury news in regards to star guard Jackson Shelstad, His broken hand suffered in practice will keep him out 4-6 weeks, which means he could miss a good portion of non-conference play. 

Oregon first game is on Nov. 4 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. The Ducks then have three more games before they play in the Players Era Festival during Feast Week. They are scheduled to play the Auburn Tigers in Las Vegas on Nov. 24 and then the San Diego State Aztecs the following day. Oregon’s next opponent in this tournament is to be determined.

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) drives to the basket against Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'Orso (3) in the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Auburn was the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament last season and made it to the Final Four. This is right around when Oregon can hopefully get Shelstad back. 

The Ducks open up Big Ten conference play on Dec. 2 against the USC Trojans. 

Oregon Missing Key Piece

Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts with guard Jackson Shelstad (3) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Shelstad is heading into his junior season in Eugene. He has been one of the best Oregon players the past two seasons. For his career, he has averaged 13.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Furthermore, Shelstad has been the Ducks’s go-to guy in late game situations. He has hit countless big time shots late in games; the Michigan game as a freshman and Wisconsin game last season are just a couple examples. The Ducks have made the NCAA Tournament in each of Shelstad’s first two seasons. 

Ducks coach Dana Altman will now have to prepare for the opening part of the season without his starting guard. Luckily for Altman and the Ducks, this injury comes at a time where Shelstad shouldn't miss too many big games. The games he is slated to miss are against teams that Oregon should be able to handle with or without him.

If he isn't back by the Players Era Festival, that could be a problem against the likes of Auburn and San Diego State. Oregon won the Players Era Festival last season and it boosted their NCAA Tournament seeding dramatically. They'd like to do the same this season.

