Oregon's Dana Altman Updates Timeline for Jackson Shelstad's Injury Return

With the Oregon Ducks men's basketball team's season opener set to tip-off in two weeks, coach Dana Altman provided an injury update on guard Jackson Shelstad. Altman said that Shelstad will likely miss the start of Oregon's season.

Caden Handwork

Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts with guard Jackson Shelstad (3) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts with guard Jackson Shelstad (3) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Oregon men's basketball will tipoff its 2025-26 season on Nov. 4 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. After a 2024 season that featured a 25-10 overall record and a 12-8 finish in conference play, Oregon is aiming to be one of the underrated top teams in the Big Ten once again.

With the season opener fastly approaching, coach Dana Altman gave an update on starting junior guard Jackson Shelstad. Altman said on Monday that Shelstad intent is to play in the season opener against Hawaii on Nov. 4, but that it's not an expectation.

Altman Gives Injury Update on Jackson Shelstad

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) controls the ball against Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (1) in the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Altman mentioned that Shelstad could miss a couple of games to begin the season after suffering a broken right hand injury earlier this month in a practice.

Shelstad was one of the key leaders for Oregon last season earning All-Big Ten honors after starting in all 35 games for Oregon, averaging 13.7 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steals.

The Ducks finished seventh in their first season in the Big Ten and reached the second round of the Big Ten Tournament before falling 74-64 to Michigan State.

The Ducks also made it to the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season as a No. 5 seed beating Liberty 81-52 in the first round, before falling 87-63 to Arizona in the second round.

Entering this season Shelstad will once again be one of top players on Oregon's roster. The Ducks also return leading scorer, center Nate Bittle, who lead Oregon averaging 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

Oregon Brings in Three Talented Transfers During the Offseason

Nov 4, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Elon Phoenix guard TK Simpkins (3) dribbles in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Altman and his coaching staff brought in three transfers this offseason including Ohio State forward Sean Stewart, Texas forward Devon Pryor, and Elon guard TK Simpkins. While the Ducks are hoping that Stewart and Pryor can be valauble transfer additions to the team, Simpkins has the most potential as a talented mid-major guard for Elon.

Last season with the Phoenix, Simpkins averaged 16.4 points per game, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. Elon finished with a 17-16 record last season, falling to Army 83-78 in the first round of the Purple CBI.

In two seasons with Elon, Simpkins averaged 15.0 points per game 3.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. The addition of Simpkins, gives the Ducks a third scoring option alongside Bittle and Shelstad.

The Ducks lost three of their five top scores from last year in the offseason including guards TJ Bamba and Keeshawn Barthelemy, along with forward Brandon Angel.

Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Along with opening its 2025-26 season against Hawaii, Oregon will open its schedule with three other home games at Matthew Knight Arena against Rice, South Dakota State, and Oregon State, before playing No. 20 Auburn in the Player Era Festival in Las Vegas.

