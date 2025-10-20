Oregon's Dana Altman Updates Timeline for Jackson Shelstad's Injury Return
Oregon men's basketball will tipoff its 2025-26 season on Nov. 4 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. After a 2024 season that featured a 25-10 overall record and a 12-8 finish in conference play, Oregon is aiming to be one of the underrated top teams in the Big Ten once again.
With the season opener fastly approaching, coach Dana Altman gave an update on starting junior guard Jackson Shelstad. Altman said on Monday that Shelstad intent is to play in the season opener against Hawaii on Nov. 4, but that it's not an expectation.
Altman Gives Injury Update on Jackson Shelstad
Altman mentioned that Shelstad could miss a couple of games to begin the season after suffering a broken right hand injury earlier this month in a practice.
Shelstad was one of the key leaders for Oregon last season earning All-Big Ten honors after starting in all 35 games for Oregon, averaging 13.7 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steals.
The Ducks finished seventh in their first season in the Big Ten and reached the second round of the Big Ten Tournament before falling 74-64 to Michigan State.
The Ducks also made it to the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season as a No. 5 seed beating Liberty 81-52 in the first round, before falling 87-63 to Arizona in the second round.
MORE: AP Top 25 Poll Chaos After Ranked Upsets For Miami, Ole Miss, Texas Tech
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers From Oregon's Resounding Win Against Rutgers
MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Gives Positive Injury Update on Kenyon Sadiq After Rutgers Win
Entering this season Shelstad will once again be one of top players on Oregon's roster. The Ducks also return leading scorer, center Nate Bittle, who lead Oregon averaging 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.
Oregon Brings in Three Talented Transfers During the Offseason
Altman and his coaching staff brought in three transfers this offseason including Ohio State forward Sean Stewart, Texas forward Devon Pryor, and Elon guard TK Simpkins. While the Ducks are hoping that Stewart and Pryor can be valauble transfer additions to the team, Simpkins has the most potential as a talented mid-major guard for Elon.
Last season with the Phoenix, Simpkins averaged 16.4 points per game, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. Elon finished with a 17-16 record last season, falling to Army 83-78 in the first round of the Purple CBI.
In two seasons with Elon, Simpkins averaged 15.0 points per game 3.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. The addition of Simpkins, gives the Ducks a third scoring option alongside Bittle and Shelstad.
The Ducks lost three of their five top scores from last year in the offseason including guards TJ Bamba and Keeshawn Barthelemy, along with forward Brandon Angel.
Along with opening its 2025-26 season against Hawaii, Oregon will open its schedule with three other home games at Matthew Knight Arena against Rice, South Dakota State, and Oregon State, before playing No. 20 Auburn in the Player Era Festival in Las Vegas.