Oregon Ducks' Dillon Brooks, Canada Clinch Olympic Quarterfinals Spot
FIBA Dillon Brooks is definitely the best version of Brooks, even Final Four with Oregon version.
Canada knocked Spain out of contention of advancing to the knockout rounds with a 88-85 victory in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. Oregon's Brooks was showing off his continuous effort on the defensive end, but what has really been impressive with his play in Paris is the consistency to knock down spot-up shots on the perimeter. He has hands and feet ready to catch-and-fire at all times.
Against the Spaniards, Brooks finished with 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the field and 1-for-3 on three-pointers to go along with four rebounds, three assists, and one steal.
Through the first three games of the Olympics, Brooks has averaged 14.3 points per game (ranked 18th most) on 50.0% from the field and 60.0% from deep and 4.0 rebounds per game.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was doing his best Michael Jordan impression with the steal and tongue sticking out during the fast break dunk on the other end. Canada's leader scored a game-high 20 points as well as grabbed three rebounds, two assists and one steal in the victory.
None of this celebrating about being the No.1 seed for Canada could've been possible without RJ Barrett and his clutch three-pointer to seal the win over Spain. Only two players in the Olympics have scored more points than the Maple Mamba (63 total points) and that's Giannis Antetokounmpo (81 total points) and Franz Wagner (65 total points). Elite company to be apart of.
After winning Group A, the run for gold is truly on for the former Duck and Canada. The knockout rounds begin on Aug. 6.