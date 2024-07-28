Oregon Ducks’ Dillon Brooks and Canada Start Olympics with Victory Over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece
Oregon's Dillon Brooks and the Canadian men's national team are on the right path to medaling at the Paris Olympics. The last time they were even in the Olympics was back in 2000 in Sydney.
In the opening game of Group A play, Canada defeated Greece 86-79 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
RJ Barrett of the Toronto Raptors led the way with 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting from the field, four rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put in 21 points on 5-for-10 field goals, 2-for-3 three-pointers and 9-for-10 free throws. He also collected seven assists, five rebounds, two blocks, and one steal.
Despite the loss for Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo was still the best player on the floor by far. The Milwaukee Bucks icon led all scoring with 34 points on 11-for-17 field goals and 12-for-15 free throws. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists.
As for the former Duck for Canada, Brooks of the Houston Rockets put in 14 points on 4-for-9 shooting and 3-for-4 three-pointers. He did a lot of the dirty work for the Canadians on the defensive end and tried his best to match-up against Antetokounmpo, but that's a tough assignment for anyone in the world.
It doesn't get any easier for the former Oregon Duck and Canada as they play the Australians on Tuesday, July 30 at 4:30 a.m. PDT. The level of competition in Group A has to be the toughest out of all the groups in the Paris Olympics with Greece, Australia, and Spain.