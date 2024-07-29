Has Dana Altman Found a Future Oregon Ducks Shooting Guard?
Dana Altman is looking to fill out his future Oregon backcourt and has a key target in mind.
Trey McKenny, a 6-4 shooting guard in the class of 2025, is the nation's No. 16 overall ranked player, according to 247 Sports, and is the best recruit coming out of the state of Michigan. His versatility is what stands out the most as he can bring the ball up at the 1 and is a gifted scorer. He's powerfully built for his size at 233 pounds with a 6-9 wingspan. McKenney plays with high intensity and acts extremely poised on offense, He also can't stand losing.
"I have to win... I'm trying to achieve my goal of making it to the NBA, but the biggest thing for me is that I want to win at the college level. I cannot accept losing. That's why I will put in all the extra effort and time to be the best and never lose."- Trey McKenney via On3
Ohio State, Notre Dame, Miami, Creighton, Oregon, UCLA, Georgetown, Michigan, Michigan State, and USC are his final 10 schools. There is plenty of diversity in those choices and half are Big Ten programs. The Flint, Michigan, native is scheduled to visit Eugene on October 12.
McKenney finished with 32 points and 10 rebounds to help Orchard Lake Saint Mary's win the Division 1 Michigan state championship this past season. He was later named Division 1 Player of the Year.
McKenney was a part of the USA Basketball Junior National U18 Team, where he earned a gold medal in Bucaramanga, Colombia, this summer. He started all six games and averaged the second-most points on the team at 10.8 per game to go with 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals in 18.8 minutes a contest.