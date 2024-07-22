Oregon Ducks' Sabrina Ionescu and Team USA Take Humbling Loss to WNBA All-Stars
Iowa's Caitlin Clark of the WNBA All-Stars played angry against Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu and Team USA. The fact she was left of the Olympic roster is still baffling.
Team USA and the WNBA All-Stars faced off at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, during all-star weekend. The Americans took a surprising upset to the rest of the best in the WNBA, 117-109. Ionescu was wearing the red and blue off the bench and struggled to make a statement in a game full of the best women on the planet.
She finished with just five points on 2-for-6 shooting from the field, 1-for-5 on three-pointers. That was in 21 minutes of play. Ionescu did snag three rebounds and collected three assists. On a team full of talent, it can be hard to stand out as that was the case for the former Oregon Duck star.
Clark wasn't at her best when it came to scoring to say the least. The icon of women's basketball only had four points on a rough 0-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc. When you know your shot isn't going your way, you try to find other ways to make an impact on the floor. Clark dished out 10 assists and locked in defensively with two steals.
This was an eye-opening experience for Oregon's Ionescu and Team USA as they head to London for an exhibition match against Germany on July 23. After that, they open up Olympic pool play in Paris against Japan on July 29. The quest for gold is officially on.