Oregon Ducks' Dillon Brooks, Canada Move to 2-0 at Paris Olympics

Dillon Brooks finished with 16 points in the 93-83 Canadian victory over a loaded Australian team. Canada is right at the top of the Group A standings and is looking like a lock to move onto the knockout rounds.

Arden Cravalho

Jul 30, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Canada small forward Dillon Brooks (24) and Canada small forward RJ Barrett (9) celebrate defeating Australia in a men's group stage basketball match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Jul 30, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Canada small forward Dillon Brooks (24) and Canada small forward RJ Barrett (9) celebrate defeating Australia in a men's group stage basketball match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
You can pretty much lock in Oregon's Dillon Brooks and Canada moving onto the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics.

Canada is now 2-0 after defeating Australia by a score of 93-83 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. This was one of the more talented matchups you will come across in pool play due to the amount of NBA players on the floor. The Canadians have 10 players on a current NBA roster while the Australians have nine such players.

Canada small forward Dillon Brooks (24) shoots against Australia point guard Dyson Daniels (1) in a men's group stage basketb
Jul 30, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Canada small forward Dillon Brooks (24) shoots against Australia point guard Dyson Daniels (1) in a men's group stage basketball match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Brooks of the Houston Rockets has been consistent with his overall play on both sides of the floor through the first two games. The Oregon product finished with 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field and 2-for-3 three-pointers and snagged three rebounds while matching up with the hot shooting hand for the Australians. Josh Giddey of the Chicago Bulls scored 19 points on 7-for-14 field goals but did much more for his team by grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out six assists.

Canada is right at the top of Group A standings with four points while Australia is right behind in second place with 3 points at a 1-1 record. There are three different groups of four teams in the Olympic tournament. The top two finishers in each group make the quarterfinals and the final two spots in the next round go to the best third-place teams in group play.

The final game of group play for the Oregon's Dillon Brooks and the rest of the Canadians will be against the always tough Spain on Friday, August 2 at 8:15 a.m. PDT.

