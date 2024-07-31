Oregon Ducks' Dillon Brooks, Canada Move to 2-0 at Paris Olympics
You can pretty much lock in Oregon's Dillon Brooks and Canada moving onto the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics.
Canada is now 2-0 after defeating Australia by a score of 93-83 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. This was one of the more talented matchups you will come across in pool play due to the amount of NBA players on the floor. The Canadians have 10 players on a current NBA roster while the Australians have nine such players.
Dillon Brooks of the Houston Rockets has been consistent with his overall play on both sides of the floor through the first two games. The Oregon product finished with 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field and 2-for-3 three-pointers and snagged three rebounds while matching up with the hot shooting hand for the Australians. Josh Giddey of the Chicago Bulls scored 19 points on 7-for-14 field goals but did much more for his team by grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out six assists.
Canada is right at the top of Group A standings with four points while Australia is right behind in second place with 3 points at a 1-1 record. There are three different groups of four teams in the Olympic tournament. The top two finishers in each group make the quarterfinals and the final two spots in the next round go to the best third-place teams in group play.
The final game of group play for the Oregon's Dillon Brooks and the rest of the Canadians will be against the always tough Spain on Friday, August 2 at 8:15 a.m. PDT.