Oregon Ducks' Dillon Brooks and LeBron James Drama Continues In Canada vs. USA Friendly
It sounded all too familiar at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada when former Oregon Ducks star Dillon Brooks stepped on the floor for an international friendly matchup between Canada and USA. The entire crowd went after him once his name was announced for the starting lineups and every time he touched the ball during the game for the Canadians.
He continued right where he left off with the beef with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Houston Rockets' Brooks still isn't afraid to chirp at one of the greatest of all-times. Not sure why you would want to egg LeBron on, that will only make his play that much better when he is angry.
As much as opponents on the court and opposing fans may dislike him, you have to give the 2017 Pac-12 Player of the Year credit. Brooks makes a major impact on defense through his unrelenting energy and high intensity.
A really fun fact for you during the USA-Canada exhibition: Oregon's Dillon Brooks had eight points at halftime for Team Canada. Stephen Curry and LeBron James of Team USA had only six points combined after the first half.
He would finish the friendly with 10 points on three for eight shooting from the field and four for five free throw shooting, two rebounds, two assists, and 1 steal in 17 minutes.
If you remember back to the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, Canada beat USA for the bronze medal, 127-118. Brooks finished with a game-high 39 points on seven for eight three-point shooting to go along with five assists, four rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 42 minutes.
You can catch the former Duck by following Canada's pool play schedule for the Paris Olympics which goes as follows: versus Greece on July 27th, versus Australia on July 30th, and versus Spain on August 2nd.