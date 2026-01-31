Oregon Ducks Heating Up on Recruiting Trail During Rocky Run

The Oregon Ducks' season hasn't gone according to plan as they battle a heap of injuries. However, that hasn't stopped the Ducks from being active on the recruiting trail. In the 2027 recruiting cycle, Oregon has begun prioritizing their top targets and four-star forward Jalen White has caught the attention of the Ducks' coaching staff.

Oregon was the second high-major program to offer White and is extremely high on the Scottsdale, Arizona native. He is ranked as the No. 18 small forward and No. 74 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings

Oregon Ducks surging for top-ranked West Coast guard

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; CIA Bella Vista (AZ) guard Jalen White (5) against Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (TX) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

White spoke with Rivals about how his recruitment has been going. As his recruitment begins to pick up traction, White talked about his growing rapport with the Ducks.

“I know that they’re a winning program and that they’ve been around for a long time. They make the tournament a lot, and they are known for producing players. Talking with them, they like how well I shoot the ball and that I am athletic, too," White said.

It's becoming a battle between former Pac-12 foes as the Washington Huskies are another program that have caught the attention of White, per Rivals.

In addition to Washington and Oregon, White told Rivals that he holds offers from Saint Louis and UNLV among a few others. With his recruitment beginning to take off, it wouldn't be a surprise to see other top West Coast programs enter the picture considering White is only a junior.

Getting started on the 2027 recruiting cycle

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward DeMarcus Henry (15) against Spire Institute (OH) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oregon has slowly, but surely begun ramping up activity in the 2027 cycle. They have offered 10 prospects according to 247Sports.

White isn't the only top 2027 prospect from Arizona to be offered by Oregon. Five-star forward Demarcus Henry is also being recruited by the Ducks. He is ranked as the No. 6 small forward and No. 15 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.

Four-star guard Davion Thompson is also one of the Ducks' top targets in the cycle. He checks in as the No. 3 point guard and No. 16 player in the country.



Recruiting hard despite on-court results

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This season, the Ducks are on track to miss the NCAA Tournament. They currently have an 8-13 record and are 1-9 in Big Ten play.

Yet, Oregon has been making some serious headway on the recruiting trail. In the 2026 cycle, the Ducks are seriously in the mix for five-star forward Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.

Stokes would be a big addition to a 2026 class that already features four-star forward Tajh Ariza and three-star center Kendre Harrison. Ariza is ranked as the No. 8 small forward and No. 24 player in the country, meanwhile Harrison is a legitimate two-sport athlete that also excels on the football field.

