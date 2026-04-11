Longtime Oregon Assistant Coach Leaving Ducks, Dana Altman's Staff

According to a report by John Canzano, Oregon Ducks assistant coach Mike Mennenga will be leaving the program to join the Creighton Bluejays of the Big East Conference as an assistant.

Longtime Creighton coach Greg McDermott recently retired from being the leader of the Bluejays program since 2010. McDermott was Oregon coach Dana Altman's replacement after being the man in charge in Omaha, Nebraska, from 1994 to 2010.

Creighton Bluejays head coach Greg McDermott argues with an official in the first half of a college basketball game against the Xavier Musketeers, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mennenga and Altman worked together for 11 seasons in Eugene, Oregon, starting in 2014. During that span, the pair won 273 college basketball games, four regular-season Pac-12 Conference championships, and three Pac-12 Conference Tournament championships.

The coaching duo only missed the NCAA Tournament a total of three times. They made memorable runs to the Sweet 16 in 2019 and 2021, an appearance in the Elite Eight in 2016, and a program-defining chase to the Final Four in 2017.

What made Mennenga special was his ability to recruit internationally and develop players to their full potential. He helped create a specific pipeline with Canada to bring over talent like Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks, Boston Celtics forward/center Chris Boucher, and Orangeville Prep standout in Mono, Ontario, Eugene Omoruyi.

In total, Mennega coached 13 NBA players from across the world during his tenure in the Pacific Northwest.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Utah Utes Transfer Terrence Brown Lists Oregon Among Six Choices

Back to the transfer portal, Utah Utes junior guard Terrence Brown is now explicitly considering the Ducks, North Carolina Tar Heels, Kansas Jayhawks, Kentucky Wildcats, USC Trojans, and Ole Miss Rebels, per The Field of 68.

The 2025-26 All-Big 12 Conference Honorable Mention member put together 19.9 points on a shooting split of 45.3 field goal percentage/32.7 three-point percentage/77.5 free throw percentage and 3.8 assists per game for the Utes. The pure bucket-getter started out competing for the mid-major Fairleigh Dickinson Knights from 2023-25 and will test the NBA Draft waters later this spring on top of considering his other college possibilities.

Jan 29, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls guard Isaiah Elohim (2) and Memphis Tigers guard Julius Thedford (15) reach for a rebound during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Florida Atlantic Transfer Isaiah Elohim's Relationship With Oregon

Oregon has contacted Florida Atlantic Owls sophomore guard Isaiah Elohim, per League Ready. The 6-5 transfer contributed 12.4 points on 36.8 shooting from beyond the arc to go along with 4.2 rebounds per game for the Owls throughout play in Conference USA.

As a four-star high school recruit, Elohim began to gain attention coming out of powerhouse Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. He started his collegiate career with the USC Trojans under coach Eric Musselman in the 2024 recruiting class.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) blocks out in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Bangot Dak Plans Oregon Visit

According to League Ready, Colorado Buffaloes junior forward/center Bangot Dak will visit the Ducks, Miami Hurricanes, SMU Mustangs, and Vanderbilt Commodores in the upcoming week. No exact dates are mentioned.

The seven-footer has played three seasons in Boulder, Colorado, under coach Tad Boyle. Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, Dak has averaged 7.7 points on 48.7 shooting from the field, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks through 50 starts in 90 career games played.