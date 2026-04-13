Oregon Ducks Land Another Mountain West Conference Transfer

Sunday, April 12, was a favorable recruiting day for the Oregon Ducks and coach Dana Altman in the transfer portal, especially dealing with the Mountain West Conference.

San Diego State Aztecs sophomore forward Pharaoh Compton was the second transfer prospect to commit to Oregon, according to DraftExpress. The 6-7 19-year-old averaged 7.5 points on an unbelievable 72.1 field goal percentage, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game.

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Pharaoh Compton (5) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite being small for the power forward position, Compton has great length and athleticism that make up for it. The native of Chicago, Illinois, does have issues with staying out of foul trouble and the inability to stretch out the floor or capitalize at the free-throw line. In his two seasons with San Diego State under coach Brian Dutcher, he went 0-for-2 on three-pointers and hit only 52.5 at the charity stripe.

Compton, the top-rated recruit in the state of Nevada in 2024, has the opportunity to jump right into Altman's starting lineup. Given the nine departures from the Ducks' 2025-26 roster to the portal.

Mar 4, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons forward Beau Becker (14) passes the ball to guard Ethan Taylor (5) as Boise State Broncos forward Andrew Meadow (13) defends in the first half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Boise State Transfer Andrew Meadow Commits

Before an official visit to Eugene, Oregon, on April 14, Boise State Broncos junior wing Andrew Meadow committed early to the Ducks. The native of Santa Clarita, California, averaged 12.1 points on a 51.0 field goal percentage and a 38.6 three-point percentage in 2025-26, while starting 67 of 69 games in his last two of three seasons under coach Leon Rice in Boise, Idaho.

The 6-7 and 218-pound two-way talent does a bit of everything defensively on the basketball court. Starting with his ability to switch and guard multiple spots out on the perimeter as well as on the low block. Meadow averaged 3.1 rebounds across his 102 career games played in the Mountain West Conference, bringing a veteran presence into Oregon's locker room.

Meadow and Compton join San Francisco Dons sophomore wing Tyrone Riley IV in the Ducks' incoming transfer portal haul.

Oregon men's basketball coach Dana Altman, center, brings his team together before their game against Penn State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Feb. 14, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College of Charleston's Chol Machot Plans Official Visit

The College of Charleston Cougars redshirt sophomore center Chol Machot will be in the Pacific Northwest on Sunday, April 19, the first official visit of his recruiting cycle, per On3's Jaime Shaw. The seven-footer from Melbourne, Australia, is also considering the Providence Friars, Baylor Bears, Texas A&M Aggies, TCU Horned Frogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Kansas State Wildcats.

The Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year honors this season after averaging 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. He also chipped in 8.9 points per game on 59.2 percent from the field. Chol started his career on the junior college level with Florida SouthWestern State in 2024-25.

Tahj Ariza's Performance at Nike Hoop Summit

Representing the country of Japan. Oregon's 2026 commit Tajh Ariza scored four points on 1-of-4 shooting, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the start for Team World at the Nike Hoop Summit at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. This is the second time that the 6-9 wing from Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, has participated in the global event.

The No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2026 recruiting class and Ducks target, five-star forward Tyran Stokes from Rainer Beach in Seattle, Washington, was on the opposing side for Team USA and added 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting. He also chipped in two steals in the 102-100 win for Team USA.

Ariza will be also competing in the 2026 Ballislife All-American game on April 24 and 25 at SeaWorld in San Diego, California.