Late Commitment Has Oregon Ducks Soaring in Recruiting Class Rankings

One program's loss is another's treasure. After Florida Gators coach Kelly Rae Finley was relieved of her duties, 2026 four-star point guard Kennedy Holman made the swift transition back to her mother's stomping grounds.

Adelaide, Australia native and guard Lisa Bowyer played for the Oregon Ducks from 1995 through 1999. Eugene appears to be a place close to Lisa's heart, and now, Kennedy can continue on her legacy.

Hamilton Southeastern High School senior Kennedy Holman (11) reacts after scoring during the first half of a Mudsock Rivalry basketball game against Fishers High School, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at Fishers Event Center. | Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Representing Hamilton Southeastern from Fishers, Indiana, Holman was the true definition of a floor general and balanced contributor. Throughout her four varsity seasons, the 5-10 talent averaged 11.8 points on a 46 shooting percentage, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.1 steals, and 0.8 assists in 99 games played.

Holman ranks as the No. 54-overall player in her class, No. 7-overall recruit at her lead guard position, and No. 3 from the 'Hoosier State,' per 247 Sports.

Rest of Oregon's 2026 Recruiting Class

With this new addition, coach Kelly Graves' 2026 recruiting class moved up to a No. 8 ranking in all of college basketball and No. 1 in the entire Big Ten Conference, according to 247 Sports.

Holman will join two other four-star prospects with their signed letter of intents to Oregon in 5-7 combo guard Brookylnn Haywood from Union in Vancouver, Washington, and 6-4 center Emilia Krstevski from Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. Haywood is ranked as the nation's No. 26-overall recruit, and Krstevski is No. 31, according to 247 Sports.

Oregon coach Kelly Graves call to his team during the first half against Nebraska Feb. 19, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Haywood showed off her shot-making abilities that stretch far out to the three-point line during her time on the Nike EYBL circuit with the well-known Cal Stars, an AAU program based out of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Krstevski is an inside post threat who can kick out the perimeter with quite accurate passing to the shooter's wheelhouse. Her defensive abilities have come along over the years while playing some of the toughest competition in the Mission League out in Southern California.

Holman isn't the only player in the incoming recruiting class to have family ties to the Pacific Northwest program. 5-11 guard La'u Pele Falatea from West High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, is the younger sister of former guard Nani Falatea, who played under Graves during her senior season in 2024-25 after transferring in from the BYU Cougars.

Oregon Ducks Commits Invited to Nearby Nike Hoop Summit

Oregon Ducks forward Ehis Etute (35) goes up for a basket Wednesday, March 4, 2026, during a Big Ten women's basketball tournament game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Nike Hoop Summit is a Team USA vs. World Select Team high school all-star game taking place at the Portland Trail Blazers' Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Oregon signee Emilia Krstevski will join Ducks 6-0 sophomore forward Ehis Etute as the school's only participants in this popular global basketball experience. Krstevski will compete for Team Canada this spring, while Ehute played for the World Select team in 2024, representing her country of Luxembourg.

Oregon coach Dana Altman directs his team against Penn State at Matthew Knight in Eugene Feb. 14, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Oregon men's coach Dana Altman's team, Link Academy's Tajh Ariza will showcase for Japan at the Nike Hoop Summit. Per 247 Sports, the 6-9 small forward ranks as the No. 32-overall player in the 2026 recruiting class,

This year's Nike Hoop Summit will be displayed as a doubleheader on Saturday, April 11, on Peacock. The women's game will tip it all off at 4:30 p.m. PT. The men's game will follow at 7 p.m. PT.