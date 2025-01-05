How to Watch Oregon Ducks, Maryland Terrapins Basketball: TV Channel, Preview, Prediction
The Big Ten Conference competitive nature has been a hard going for the Oregon Ducks thus far. The Illinois Fighting Illini came into Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene on Thursday for the first time, dropping 109-77 in the road victory. The first time any opponent has scored 100 or more since the arena opened back in 2011.
Oregon coach Dana Altman moves onto the next opponent in coach Kevin Willard's Maryland Terrapins who are coming off a 75-69 loss at the Washington Huskies. Their first hike in the Pacific Northwest trip continues on for the new conference foe.
Maryland's freshman center Derik Queen will be a lot for any of Oregon's frontcourt to handle. At 6-10, 246-pounds, he has already made his presence known on the NBA Draft board. According to a recent prediction from On3, Queen is outside of the lottery but to be selected with the No. 17 pick for the San Antonio Spurs. No Ducks are on the radar.
Through 14 games with the Terrapins, Queen is averaging 15.6 points per game, 8.2 rebounds per game, 2.0 assists per game, 1.3 steals per game, and 1.0 blocks per game.
"Very good low-post scorer with advanced/nimble footwork and use of fakes. Calls for the ball and goes to work quickly, commands double-teams at this level. Uses his body well to carve out space, understands positioning and sealing his man better than almost any prospect you’ll see at this age. Good baseline spin that can end with a drop-step jam."- NBADraft.net on Maryland's Derik Queen
Oregon's Nate Bittle will have his hands full down at the low post against Queen. Bittle leads the Ducks with 13.2 points per game, 8.3 rebounds per game, and 1.8 blocks per game. Georgetown Hoyas transfer Supreme Cook can help down low, putting in 20 points on 8-11 field goals off the bench against Illinois earlier this week.
According to oddsmakers across the major sportsbooks, the Ducks are favored to win against Maryland. The spread is currently four points in favor of Oregon, and the over/under points total is set at 150.
Maryland (11-3, 1-2) is in Eugene to try to knock off the No. 9 Oregon Ducks (12-2, 1-2) on Peacock at 1 p.m. PT. A victory for Altman and his team could potentially keep them within the top-10 of the AP Poll on Monday morning and move them up the March Madness seeding.
