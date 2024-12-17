Oregon Ducks Basketball Lands Commitment From Shooting Guard JJ Frakes
The Oregon Ducks have landed a commitment from three-star shooting guard JJ Frakes from Berrien Springs, Michigan, according to his agent Clay Milnes of WTM Sports Group.
Ducks coach Dana Altman offered the versatile and athletic combo threat just last week. Frakes is the first commitment for Oregon's 2025 recruiting class.
Frakes is an efficient scoring threat from all three levels as he averaged 24.4 points per game in his junior season while shooting 45% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc on 6.5 attempts. He was named second team all-state in Michigan.
Unfortunately, he missed the summer's AAU season due to an undisclosed injury. That is possibly part of the reason Frakes was so quick to commit after receiving his offer from the Ducks. The lack of exposure during March to July while transitioning from your junior campaign into your senior campaign is a major loss of film opportunity.
Frakes has heard from the likes of Michigan, Oregon State, Boise State, Arizona State and more. From what is available online, he's tall and lanky for his position at the two. In the early stages, his shooting mechanics are very much above average at his age.
Altman has a need for a skilled guard like Frakes on the future 2025-26 roster. Ra’Heim Moss, Jadrian Tracey, and Keeshawn Barthelemy will be gone after the 2024-25 season. No. 10 Oregon holds an impressive 10-1 overall record, 1-1 in Big Ten Conference play with a win on the USC Trojans' home court and a loss against the UCLA Bruins.
In their next game, the Ducks will be playing former Pac-12 Conference member Stanford Cardinal in the San Jose Tip-Off at the SAP Center in the Bay Area on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. PT. The college basketball event is a double-header with the San Diego State Aztecs going up against the California Golden Bears at 7:30 p.m. PT after the Oregon game.
The Cardinal made the move to the Atlantic Coast Conference along with the Golden Bears. Stanford has exceeded expectations during the non-conference under first-year coach Kyle Smith while Cal isn't at the level they should be at in the second year of coach Mark Madsen's tenure.
According to the most recent March Madness prediction from ESPN's Joe Lunardi, Oregon is predicted to be a No. 4 seed and potentially play at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, for the first and second round.
