Oregon Ducks Recruits Turn Heads at Nike Hoop Summit

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Ducks had a player on both the men’s and women’s sides playing at the Nike Hoop Summit for the first time since the inaugural women’s game in 2023.

Oregon recruits Tajh Ariza and Emilia Krstevski were both invited to play at the Moda Center for the World Select Team. While Ariza represented Japan, Krstevski didn’t play due to injury. Nonetheless, there seems to be plenty for Ducks fans to be excited about, with two of their commits invited to one of the premier high school basketball competitions.

Oregon Ducks Five-Star Tajh Ariza Puts Skillset on Display

Apr 7, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Tajh Ariza (right) stands on the sidelines at practice for World Select Team before 2026 Nike Hoop Summit | Nike

Ariza earned the starting nod for the World Select Team. He scored an early bucket in the first quarter. Ariza also displayed his court vision with a play where he drove to the basket and kicked it to his open teammate in the corner for a 3-pointer.

The Oregon commit did pick up a pair of quick fouls that sidelined him for much of the first half. When he returned in the second half, Ariza added a spark to the World Team in the third quarter. Highlight plays included a lob assist and drawing contact to get to the free-throw line.

Apr 7, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Tajh Ariza receives the ball at practice for World Select Team at 2026 Nike Hoop Summit | Nike

Ducks fans can anticipate getting a player who isn’t afraid to fly in for a rebound and who moves off the ball. Ariza finished the game with four points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

There’s been a lot of questions about Oregon coach Dana Altman’s future with the Ducks after having his first losing season in Eugene and losing almost all of his players to the transfer portal. Altman does still have Ariza, as well as dual-sport athlete Kendre Harrison, in his 2026 recruiting class.

With Ariza being a five-star recruit, it appears that the program might shift to building around him. Ariza showed he brings a two-way style of play to the floor, in addition to the scoring he displayed in high school.

Oregon Ducks Recruit Emilia Krstevski Invited to Represent Canada

Apr 8, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Emilia Krstevski headshot for World Select Team at 2026 Nike Hoop Summit | Cameron Browne

Oregon coach Kelly Graves also had an incoming recruit invited to compete in the women’s event. While Krstevski was set to play for the World Select Team representing Canada, she ended up sidelined with an injury throughout the week.

With it being just the fourth year of the competition on the women’s side, Oregon forward Ehis Etute was the only other Duck to be invited. Etute represented Luxembourg for the World Select Team back in 2024.

Krstevski said in an interview with Oregon Ducks On SI reporter Lily Crane that that she saw that she’s the second Ducks commit to be invited to the event and that it’s “exciting” to represent both Oregon and Canada.

Apr 7, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Olivia Vukosa (left) and Emilia Krstevski (right) pose during a World Select Team practice at 2026 Nike Hoop Summit | Nike

“It means everything, honestly, to play for your country and let people back home know how much it means to me,” Krstevski said. “And inspiring the youth, and for my mom, because she's born and raised in Toronto, so it means everything.”

The center added that Graves called her earlier in the week ahead of the event.

“We're just so close,” Krstevski said. “First visit treating me like family, open arms. I can't wait to just get there, see and build our relationship even more with them.”

Apr 7, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Olivia Vukosa (left) and Emilia Krstevski (right) hold up jerseys for World Select Team at 2026 Nike Hoop Summit | Cameron Browne | Nike

Krstevski starred for Sierra Canyon in high school, becoming a four-star and is considered a top-50 player in the recruiting class by 247Sports and ESPN. The Ducks lost a lot of depth in the post to the transfer portal this offseason, so Krstevski could be poised for a big freshman season.

She described her play style as someone who can expand the floor and who adds a notable presence in the post. When asked about her goals for her first season in Eugene, Krstevski’s response was simple.

“Learn and grow and play and show them that I want to be there, and I want to develop,” Krstevski said.