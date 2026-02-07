Oregon Ducks Are Surging in Women’s Basketball Championship Odds

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks continue to boost their women’s basketball NCAA Tournament hopes with notable victories against top Big Ten programs. Their latest four-game winning streak is sustaining their hopes of making the postseason, where Oregon has the potential to make a deep tournament run.

The Ducks are included in FanDuel’s National Champion betting odds, although they have ground to make up to reach the top 25 in odds. Oregon is tied with over a dozen other Power Four programs at +50000. The University of Connecticut leads the odds at -300, while the UCLA Bruins are No. 2 in overall odds and lead the Big Ten at +700.

Oregon’s Climbing in the NET Rankings

Oregon head coach Kelly Graves calls to his team as the Oregon Ducks host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Jan. 24, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks currently have two top-25 wins this season. They came back in the final minutes in Los Angeles against the USC Trojans and defeated the Maryland Terrapins on the road.

Oregon came back from its road trip to Maryland and took down Illinois 76-73 in a thriller at Matthew Knight Arena. USC, Maryland and Illinois all currently rank in the top 35 in NET, which is a system that evaluates Division I basketball teams based on strength of schedule, scoring margin and location of games.

Oregon head coach Kelly Graves talks to his team before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Illinois Fighting Illini on Feb. 4, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks also came close to taking down two teams in the top 10 of the NET rankings. They took a top-ranked Michigan Wolverines team to double overtime before eventually falling 92-87. Oregon also built a big first-half lead against Michigan State, but ended up dropping that game as well.

The program is ranked No. 23 in the NET and has consistently received votes to be ranked in the AP Poll. The Ducks are 18-7 this season heading into another ranked matchup vs. Ohio State. As long as the Ducks take care of business against their remaining unranked opponents and pick up a couple more ranked victories, they’ll be in good position to make the tournament and get a favorable seeding.

Star Power to Lead the Ducks’ Tournament Run

Oregon guard Katie Fiso shoots before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Illinois Fighting Illini on Feb. 4, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks aren’t strangers to postseason success in the Kelly Graves coaching era. They reached their first Final Four in 2019 with former Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu leading the way. Ionescu won the Naismith Trophy for the best player in the nation during his senior season in 2020 and was set to potentially lead the Ducks to their first National Championship before the tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Graves’ other star players over the years have taken the program to the postseason, but Oregon still looks to get over the hump and win its first championship. While the betting odds don’t indicate that the Ducks will win the title anytime soon, Graves has recruited the right stars who are determined to take the team far.

Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu reacts after making a three-point basket during the second quarter against Colorado at Matthew Knight Arena. | Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via Imagn Content Services, LLC

No players transferred out of the program ahead of the 2025-2026 season. Graves did add former Fresno State star Mia Jacobs, who is averaging 14.1 points per game and 5.6 rebounds. Jacobs is the senior leader on the team who has just one season with the Ducks, but Graves also has a pair of sophomore leaders with potential professional futures.

Point guard Katie Fiso is top 10 in assists per game in the nation this season while also leading the Ducks in scoring. She's joined by sophomore forward Ehis Etute, who had back-to-back 20-point games against Maryland and Illinois, as well as a double-double at USC.

Oregon’s Ehis Etute, right, shoots against Minnesota’s Finau Tonga, left, during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Jan. 21, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s young talent continues to play a role in their surge in both the Big Ten and the postseason betting odds. If they continue playing as they have, this postseason’s odds should take another jump.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.