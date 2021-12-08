Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oregon Slotted at No. 6 in Latest SI Pac-12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings

    The Ducks' narrow home loss to Arizona State in overtime proved that the team is still a work in progress.
    Author:

    Oregon is off to a slow start in the 2021-22 regular season, winning just five of its first nine games. Meanwhile, three teams in the Pac-12 are ranked in the latest AP poll, and those are the three teams in front of the latest SI Pac-12 Power Rankings.

    SI PAC-12 MEN’S BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS

    1. UCLA (7-1, 2-0) — 60 points (5 first-place votes)

    2. Arizona (7-0, 1-0) — 55 points

    3. USC (8-0, 2-0) — 50 points

    4. Washington State (6-2, 1-1) — 45 points

    5. Colorado (6-3) — 37 points

    6. Oregon (5-4, 0-1) — 35 points

    7. Utah (6-2, 1-1) — 29 points

    8. Arizona State (3-6, 1-1) — 25 points

    9. Washington (4-4, 1-1) — 22 points

    10. Stanford (4-3, 0-1) — 16 points

    11. Cal (4-5, 1-1) — 11 points

    12. Oregon State (1-8, 0-2) — 5 points

    DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

    1. UCLA; 2. Arizona; 3. USC; 4. Washington State; 5. Arizona State; 6. Oregon; 7. Colorado; 8. Utah; 9. Washington; 10. Cal; 11. Stanford; 12. Oregon State

    Comment: The Arizona State Sun Devils saw two drastically different games, scoring only 29 points against Washington State before going on the road to Oregon and getting their first win against the Ducks (with them playing at home, of course) in ten years. Which ASU team will show up on a weekly basis? Who knows, but without Marcus Bagley, perhaps I'm drinking the ASU kool-aid too much.

    JEFF FARAUDO, CAL SPORTS REPORT

    1. UCLA; 2. Arizona; 3. USC; 4. Washington State; 5. Colorado; 6. Oregon; 7. Utah; 8. Arizona State; 9. Washington; 10. Stanford; 11. Cal; 12. Oregon State

    Comment: Arizona is the most intriguing team in the Pac-12 so far. Undefeated, including an 18-point win over Michigan. Curious to see how the Cats do this week: Wednesday vs. unbeaten Wyoming and Saturday at an Illinois team that has five straight. Cal is improved but you couldn’t tell by its performance Sunday in a road loss to Utah.

    DYLAN REUBENKING, DUCKS DIGEST

    1. UCLA; 2. Arizona; 3. USC; 4. Washington State; 5. Oregon; 6. Colorado; 7. Utah; 8. Stanford; 9. Arizona State; 10. Washington; 11. Cal; 12. Oregon State

    Comment: Oregon looks as beatable as any team in the Dana Altman era. It will be a daunting process for him to turn this team into a team that can win multiple NCAA Tournament games, but it's difficult to imagine that we won't be talking about Oregon as a dangerous team in February as long as Altman is in charge. An overtime home loss to a struggling ASU team certainly won't kickstart the turnaround, though.

    SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

    1. UCLA; 2. Arizona; 3. USC; 4. Washington State; 5. Colorado; 6. Utah; 7. Oregon; 8. Washington; 9. Arizona State; 10. Stanford; 11. Cal; 12. Oregon State

    Comment: The top tier teams remain in the top tier, taking care of business and beating the teams they should. Washington State managed to stand out the most in a wishy washy second tier, though, and Oregon probably would have slid further after losing to an Arizona State team that scored 29 points in its previous game if not for a truly awful bottom tier. That’s four losses in the last six Division I games for the Ducks, and one of the wins was a near upset by UC Riverside, so clearly they are far from the UCLA-Arizona-USC trio everyone thought they were part of in the offseason.

    DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

    1. UCLA; 2. Arizona; 3. USC; 4. Washington State; 5. Colorado; 6. Oregon; 7. Washington; 8. Utah; 9. Arizona State; 10. Stanford; 11. Cal; 12. Oregon State

    Comment: COVID made the Huskies a no-show against the league's top two teams in UCLA and Arizona. Not sure how long it will take for this group to bounce back health-wise to its average self. Note to Mike Hopkins: Play your McDonald's All-American. Suffer with him. Season him. It might save your job. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    devion-harmon-vs-arizona-state
    Play
    Basketball

    Oregon Slotted at No. 6 in Latest SI Pac-12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings

    The Ducks don't look like one of the Pac-12's elite teams yet

    Anthony Brown Pac-12 Title
    Play
    Football

    Sports Illustrated Bowl Season Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

    Tracking the latest movement across the Pac-12 following the Pac-12 championship

    brandon-dorlus-vs-ucla
    Play
    Football

    Oregon Ducks Earn a Dozen All-Pac-12 Selections

    Five Ducks were selected to the All-Pac-12 First Team

    You May Also Like:

    Ducks Start Pac-12 Play With Brutal 69-67 OT Loss to Arizona State

    Kayvon Thibodeaux Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

    Join the Community

    Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    devion-harmon-vs-arizona-state
    Basketball

    Oregon Slotted at No. 6 in Latest SI Pac-12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings

    just now
    Anthony Brown Pac-12 Title
    Football

    Sports Illustrated Bowl Season Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

    27 minutes ago
    brandon-dorlus-vs-ucla
    Football

    Oregon Ducks Earn a Dozen All-Pac-12 Selections

    2 hours ago
    Jahlil Florence Oregon Visit
    Recruiting

    The Latest With Oregon and Jahlil Florence

    2 hours ago
    Alex Mirabal Oregon State
    Football

    Alex Mirabal Expected to Join Mario Cristobal at Miami

    5 hours ago
    Mario Cristobal UCLA
    Football

    How Mario Cristobal's Departure Will Affect Oregon Recruiting

    7 hours ago
    Kayvon Thibodeaux UCLA 3
    Football

    Kayvon Thibodeaux Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

    20 hours ago
    Mario Cristobal Washington 3 Cropped
    Football

    Mario Cristobal Opens up on Decision to Leave Oregon for Miami

    21 hours ago