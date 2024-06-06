Oregon Women's Basketball's Sabrina Ionescu Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Sabrina Ionescu continues to dominate the game of basketball.
The former Oregon Duck had a dominant week of play from May 27 to June 2, earning her WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week. This is the sixth time in her career to have earned the honor.
In the three games Ionescu played during that week, the New York Liberty went 3-0 and posted a +24.2 net rating with her on the court. She averaged 20.7 points, six assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game while converting on a combined 48.7% (19-39) from the field, 43.5% (10-23) from three, and 93.3% (14-15) at the free throw line.
On May 29 against the Phoenix Mercury, Ionescu scored a game-high 22 points. She had 10 points and five assists in the first quarter, becoming the first player in franchise history to record double-digit points with at least five assists in a single quarter.
On May 31 against the Washington Mystics, Ionescu led all scorers with 24 points, while on June 2 against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, she posted 16 points to go with six assists and six rebounds in a 104-68 drubbing.
Ionescu's Liberty have the second-best record in the WNBA this season, trailing only the undefeated Connecticut Sun. Those two teams will meet for the first time this season on Saturday.