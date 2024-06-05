Oregon Football’s Jackson Powers-Johnson Surprising Las Vegas Raiders Pro-Bowler
EUGENE - Former Oregon Ducks football offensive line force Jackson Powers-Johnson is ready to make an impact at the professional level. The Las Vegas Raiders' rookie is one of the most highly-anticipated offensive lineman entering the 2024 NFL season, drawing comparisons to four-time Pro Bowler and former Raider Richie Incognito.
This is a notable comparison. Incognito is an athlete known for his physicality, tenacity and skill on the field.
"I think the comparisons are great," Incognito told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez." I think he's a great player. I really think that he's going to develop into a solid starter, a great starter...he has the tenacity and he's out there giving great effort each and every play.
"He has good footwork. He works in the guys' bodies, and he knows how to lift defenders off the line of scrimmage. So, great kid, athletic kid, hard worker, and I really think the zone game that they'll run next year will fit his skill set."
Powers-Johnson has shown off his tenacity already in Las Vegas, lining up at guard and showing his versatility. Powers-Johnson was the top-ranked center prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft and expressed his enthusiasm for the physicality of football.
"I got into this game for pretty much my mental health," said Powers-Johnson. "I was a big chubby kid growing up, and I got bullied, and my baseball coach was like, 'You know you can hit those guys and not get in trouble,' and that's kind of how I got into it."
"I saw a guy that was gritty, that finished, that strained, that loved the physicality of the game," said Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce.
As a junior at Oregon, Powers-Johnson protected Heisman finalist quarterback Bo Nix, allowing zero sacks and just one pressure throughout the season. The guard also led all FBS centers in overall (84.3) and run blocking (85.2) grade by Pro Football Focus.
"I think there's no better honor or privilege than to protect somebody," said Powers-Johnson. "You think about our armed forces, you think about our police, you think about all of them protecting us, that's what we get to do on the field. So, it's a humbling thing for me to do, and it's exciting as well."
Powers-Johnson's 2023 performance earned him an extensive list of awards. Powers-Johnson became the first Duck and the first Pac-12 player ever to win the Rimington Trophy, an award given to the nation's best center. He was also the fifth unanimous all-American in program history, earning first-team honors from the AFCA, Associated Press, FWAA, Sporting News, and Walter Camp.
Powers-Johnson, who once was a kid bullied for his size, is now using it to dominate at the highest level of football: The NFL.
Powers-Johnson and the Raiders will kick off the 2024 season on August 10th in Minnesota against the Minnesota Vikings. Powers-Johnson's performance will be crucial in helping the Raiders secure victories and make a mark in the league.