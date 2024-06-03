Ducks Digest

Oregon Women's Basketball's Sabrina Ionescu vs. Caitlin Clark: Faces Of WNBA

Former Oregon women's basketball star Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty faced off against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, with the Liberty winning 104-68.

May 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) rushes up the court past New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) on Thursday, May 16, 2024, during the Indiana Fever home opener game against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
May 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) rushes up the court past New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) on Thursday, May 16, 2024, during the Indiana Fever home opener game against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports / IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports
EUGENE- A big night for two of the faces of women's basketball

On Sunday night, Sabrina Ionescu got her third chance at Caitlin Clark in the WNBA as their New York Liberty and Indiana Fever teams met. The impact of these games goes beyond the score itself. It marks the convergence of two generational talents who have drastically reshaped women's basketball.  

In the last five years, women's basketball has seen monumental growth. The 2024 NCAA Women's Championship game garnered a record-breaking 18.9 million viewers, surpassing the men's championship and becoming the most-watched college basketball game (men's or women's) in five years.  

The growth women's basketball has experienced is attributed to outstanding female athletes who work to uplift the sport through words, actions, and performances, both on and off the court. Athletes like Nancy Lieberman, Lisa Leslie, Kobe Bryant, A'ja Wilson, and more have worked tirelessly to get women's basketball the recognition it deserves and push for equality in women's sports.   

May 28, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces forward Aja Wilson (22) celebrates with guard Kelsey Plum (10) after scoring against the Minnesota Lynx during the first quarter at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces forward Aja Wilson (22) celebrates with guard Kelsey Plum (10) after scoring against the Minnesota Lynx during the first quarter at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports / Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Clark and Oregon alum Ionescu are two additional influential women who changed the face of women's basketball.   

Ionescu and the Liberty defeated the Indiana Fever 104-68. Despite the score, it is valuable to recognize the lasting impact both these women have had on the game of basketball.   

Jun 2, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives past Indiana Fever guard Grace Berger (34) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 2, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives past Indiana Fever guard Grace Berger (34) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Ionescu's impact on women's basketball began at the University of Oregon. There, she shattered records, becoming the NCAA's all-time leader in career triple-doubles (both men's and women's) and the only player ever to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists. Ionescu became a household name. Her electrifying play and infectious energy gained significant media attention, elevating the women's game.   

In 2023, Ionescu became just the 12th WNBA player and one of the few women athletes in over a decade to receive a signature shoe line. The "Sabrina 1" was designed with Ionescu's input to reflect her dynamic playing style and is a shoe dominating both the college and professional sports world, men's and women's.   

Feb 17, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) competes in the Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during NBA All Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 17, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) competes in the Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during NBA All Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Former Oregon men's basketball player Payton Pritchard, who is gearing up for the NBA playoffs, makes it a point to rep Ionescu on the court.   

"Well, I've known Sabrina for a long time," Pritchard said. "We went to Oregon together as freshmen, Her shoe is probably the most comfortable out right now. It's light, so I like it."  

May 11, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) controls the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) in the fourth quarter of game three of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
May 11, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) controls the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) in the fourth quarter of game three of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

This collaboration not only empowers young athletes to see themselves reflected in footwear but also signifies the growing recognition of women's basketball.   

Clark is a transformative figure in women's basketball. Her electrifying play at the University of Iowa shattered scoring records, including becoming the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in both the men's and women's games.  

Jun 2, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) warms up prior to the game against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 2, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) warms up prior to the game against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Her colligate performance was a key contributor to the record-breaking viewership for the 2024 NCAA Women's Championship game, surpassing even the men's championship game in that year. Clark's regular-season debut for the Fever averaged 2.12 million viewers on ESPN2, making it the most-watched WNBA game in 23 years.  

"It's humbling to see more fans coming out to the games. Hopefully, young girls can see themselves out there on the court someday."   

Caitlin Clark

All three professional battles between these dynamic superstars have gone to the Oregon grad, but the real winners each time these two meet are everyone enjoying the women's game.

