Two Recruiting Targets That Could Change Everything for Oregon Basketball

The Oregon Ducks basketball program is in a position to add to an already solid group of 2026 basketball recruits, who are now committed and have also signed a National Letter of Intent. The Ducks have two commits at this moment, but they are pushing for more, as the nation still has a number of uncommitted prospects near the top of the leaderboard.

While the Ducks have already offered multiple prospects, not every offer holds value. Oregon coach Dana Altman and the Ducks are in contention for two uncommitted prospects who happen to be two of best scorers in the country: five-star small forward Tyran Stokes and four-star guard Adam Oumiddoch.

Feb 7, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts to a call during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Both Stokes and Oumiddoch are top targets for the Ducks, and they have already visited Eugene. These are two key things as Altman and Oregon's coaching staff pushes to add more talent before next season starts.

Tyran Stokes

Five-star small forward recruit Tyran Stokes is one of the top 2026 prospects in the nation from Ranier Beach, as he is even considered the best overall prospect at this moment, per 247Sports. He is currently rated No. 1, which is thanks to a dominant career of high school basketball. He has played high school ball at the highest level and is one of the better forwards when it comes to creating his own shot and separation.

Stokes has been offered by many schools, but three have started to stand out for the prospect. Stokes has been narrowing his schools down, as the three standouts are seemingly the Kansas Jayhawks, Kentucky Wildcats, and the Oregon Ducks.

The Ducks already have a small forward committed in four-star Tajh Ariza, but Stokes is a player that any program makes room for. Oregon's other commitment, four-star Kendre Harrison, is also expected to play football.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Rainier Beach High School (WA) forward Tyran Stokes (4) reacts against Mater Dei during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

MORE: Five-Star Recruit Tyran Stokes Turns Heads as Decision Nears

MORE: Oregon Fans Will Love Latest NFL Draft Prediction For Kenyon Sadiq

MORE: Texas Receiver Opens Up On Oregon Offer And What Comes Next

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Adam Oumiddoch

Four-star shooting guard recruit Adam Oumiddoch is another name the Ducks have been targeting heavily. He is one of the more talented prospects out of Georgia, as he currently plays high school basketball with an Overtime Elite team called the Cold Hearts. This is one of the fan favorite teams in an extremely competitive league filled with stars and future NBA players.

Jan 5, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He is amid one of his best seasons, as he is currently averaging 28.2 points per game as one of the top scorers the league has seen. He also has an average of 6.6 rebounds and over two assists per game, according to the OTE website.

Oumiddoch was previously committed to St. John's, but he is now back on the block after announcing his de-commitment earlier this month. There are many teams at play in this recruitment, including the teams he has officially visited. Those teams include the Illinois Fighting Illini, LSU Tigers, Villanova Wildcats, and the Oregon Ducks, outside of St. John's, who could remain in play.